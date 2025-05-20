The Space-Wasting Kitchen Utensil That Literally No One Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So many cool kitchen tools make life a million times easier, from the Julia Child-approved food processor to the gravy-smoothing immersion blender, the citrus-zesting microplane, and the french fry reviving air fryer. But even as these culinary titans occupy the kitchen cupboard hall of fame, many more useless duds have totally biffed their way into the junk drawer. Need another one? Enter the lil gizmo that somehow makes lettuce hard to do: salad scissors. Run, don't walk, away from these things as fast as possible.

What exactly are salad scissors you seem to say while selling seashells by the seashore? Well, as you may have guessed, this is a pair of scissors, designed specifically for salad. If you regularly chop salad veg with kitchen shears, you may (like me) mistake these for being a sort of fancier version of a stone-cold hit. (Like the Edward Scissorhands of arugula.) Yet, I assure you, they are the evil step-sisters of kitchen shears, doing the opposite of cutting, and instead mangling and mashing your delicate spinach, tomatoes, and peppers to near-death with a surprising level of clunkiness. If they happen to open wide enough to fully grasp a baby carrot (which you must then use the force of two hands to cut) the outermost carrot ends will shoot across your kitchen with ballistic force, far from your bowl of slashed romaine and punctured Romas. (Wait, weren't we just trying to make a salad?)

Skip those nichey salad scissors and chop, cut, and slice your veggies with utensils that actually work. Also, for real this time, don't skimp on the croutons.