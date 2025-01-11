Chopping Salads Has Never Been Simpler With One Unexpected Tool

Whether you enjoy them as a small side to your main entrée, as an entire meal themselves, or you eat them for breakfast, salads tend to be packed full of nutrients thanks to their base layer of greens and any additional vegetables you include. However, if you use the pre-bagged grocery store greens, some of those pieces of lettuce and even spinach can be pretty huge. Cutting that up along with everything else you include (vegetables, meat, etc.) is kind of a chore that makes you not want to eat salads at all (despite them no longer being a punishment food). But what if there was a way to effectively slice up everything, all at once, right in the bowl?

If you have a small pizza cutter wheel with a long handle, you can dump all your ingredients together and chop them up with the handy tool directly in the bowl. Just throw everything into a medium-sized bowl (metal or glass works, but plastic is best) and run the pizza cutter back and forth over everything until it's sized right for your bite. All that's left to do is throw on some homemade dressing (okay, bottled works, too). One thing to note, however: Unless your pizza cutter is very sharp, it likely won't be able to make it through grape or cherry tomatoes.