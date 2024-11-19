The Kitchen Tool Julia Child Called 'Revolutionary'

A good carpenter knows they need the right tools to get the job done effectively. The same can be said about a chef. Anyone who throws down in the kitchen knows they need an assortment of cookware to bake, flambé, sauté, and prepare general yumminess. No one embraced this concept more than legendary celebrity chef, Julia Child. Her ground-breaking cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" was released in the 1960s and is among the best cookbooks of the century, allowing the iconic maven of home-making to introduce U.S. households to French cuisine from an American perspective.

Child continued to share her recipes as a TV cooking show host and even customized her home kitchen with secret modifications to enhance her process. Her culinary toolbox was stocked with cutting-edge equipment, but the electric food processor was among Child's most cherished pieces of cookware. Labeling it as a revolutionary appliance on par with the mixer and blender, Child quickly adopted food processors early in her career.

In a 1977 volume of McCall's magazine, Child wrote that the food processor "is generally about the most useful machine a good cook — or even a semi-non-cook — can have in the kitchen since, by taking so much of the time and drudgery out of many otherwise arduous operations, it actually makes good cooking possible in a way it never was before."