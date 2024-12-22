The Kitchen Tool That's A Game Changer For Reheating Leftover Fries
Fries are arguably the best part of a meal. Especially when they're extra crispy and served with a nice side of cold ketchup. The saddest part about eating out is when fries are left on the plate as the tab is being paid. Do you take those cold fries home just to throw them out a few days later? You may be thinking, no thanks — fries notoriously do not keep well. But there's actually a great way to reheat them to get that fresh-out-the-kitchen crunch back. All you need is an air fryer.
Chef Art Smith, of Chef Art Smith's Reunion Restaurant in Chicago, shared some of his best kitchen tips and tricks with The TakeOut. One of these involved reheating leftover fries. According to Chef Smith, "an air fryer is a game-changer for reheating fries. It works quickly and effectively to restore their crispy exterior without making them greasy or soggy." All you need to do is air fry your fries for a few minutes to restore that crisp, perfect texture.
Why do air fryers make fries so crunchy?
While you can mash leftover french fries, we can't help but feel that the air fryer is a simpler option. You can do it with restaurant fries or homemade fries (russet potatoes are the superior option if you're starting from scratch). You can also reheat frozen french fries. We have a definitive ranking of the best frozen french fry brands to help you out the next time you're at the store.
But why does the air fryer give your reheated french fries such a crisp finish? Air fryers have many benefits when it comes to preparing crunchy foods as they allow you to cook without additional oil and they slightly dehydrate foods, removing excess moisture that can lead to sogginess (something leftover french fries are certainly prone to).
Long story short, whether you're reheating restaurant fries, homemade fries, or frozen fries, the air fryer is your best friend. Air fryers are also incredibly versatile and can be used for countless unique recipes, that you may not have thought of yet.