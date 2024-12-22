The Kitchen Tool That's A Game Changer For Reheating Leftover Fries

Fries are arguably the best part of a meal. Especially when they're extra crispy and served with a nice side of cold ketchup. The saddest part about eating out is when fries are left on the plate as the tab is being paid. Do you take those cold fries home just to throw them out a few days later? You may be thinking, no thanks — fries notoriously do not keep well. But there's actually a great way to reheat them to get that fresh-out-the-kitchen crunch back. All you need is an air fryer.

Chef Art Smith, of Chef Art Smith's Reunion Restaurant in Chicago, shared some of his best kitchen tips and tricks with The TakeOut. One of these involved reheating leftover fries. According to Chef Smith, "an air fryer is a game-changer for reheating fries. It works quickly and effectively to restore their crispy exterior without making them greasy or soggy." All you need to do is air fry your fries for a few minutes to restore that crisp, perfect texture.