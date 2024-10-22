Don't Know What To Do With Leftover French Fries? Mash Them!

Instead of banishing your leftovers to the back of the fridge, where you'll most likely forget about them, put them front and center, so you can utilize them for these recipes that rely on leftover fries. These recipes will elevate your day-old fries and give them a second chance at deliciousness in a few easy steps.

A simple way to revive your leftover fries is to use the potato mash recipe chef Tamar Alder shared with KCRW. For this mash, you'll need old fries, preferably from a day or two ago, water, heavy cream, salt and garlic. All you have to do is smash everything together in a pot until you have a soft, creamy mash that delivers on garlicky flavor.

Not in the mood for a mash, no problem, try chef Cal Peternell's recipe for french fry frittata. To make this reimagined french fry dish, you'll need a few ingredients such as eggs, salt, olive oil, scallions, and leftover fries. Before you give those fries a chance at a new life, you'll need to whisk your eggs, salt, and olive oil in a bowl while you crisp up the old fries and scallions.

Once everything is crisp, add the egg mixture to the pan and cook until the bottom is set. Place the pan in the oven and let it cook for no more than 20 minutes at a medium heat. The frittata should be perfectly cooked before removing from the oven. Before devouring, let it cool and bon appétit.