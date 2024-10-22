Don't Know What To Do With Leftover French Fries? Mash Them!
Whether it's McDonald's famous bouquets slipped into red sleeves or a batch of homemade crispy ones, the first bite of a fry will always be memorable. That sensation can never be replicated with cold, soggy frites. So, why do people continue to bring their leftover fries home when they know that they'll most likely throw them away? To avoid waste, naturally. Although leftover fries will never taste as good as their fresh counterparts, people have found various ways to reheat them once they've been refrigerated.
Some people reheat their fries in the oven because they feel it gives them a second life of crispy goodness. There are even people who put them in the microwave. Then there are people who simply refuse to go near their leftover fries. If you're one of those people, have you tried mashing them and turning them into a completely new dish? If not, here's why mashing your sad, leftover fries will change the way you look at this undesirable leftover.
How to give your leftover fries a much needed revival
Instead of banishing your leftovers to the back of the fridge, where you'll most likely forget about them, put them front and center, so you can utilize them for these recipes that rely on leftover fries. These recipes will elevate your day-old fries and give them a second chance at deliciousness in a few easy steps.
A simple way to revive your leftover fries is to use the potato mash recipe chef Tamar Alder shared with KCRW. For this mash, you'll need old fries, preferably from a day or two ago, water, heavy cream, salt and garlic. All you have to do is smash everything together in a pot until you have a soft, creamy mash that delivers on garlicky flavor.
Not in the mood for a mash, no problem, try chef Cal Peternell's recipe for french fry frittata. To make this reimagined french fry dish, you'll need a few ingredients such as eggs, salt, olive oil, scallions, and leftover fries. Before you give those fries a chance at a new life, you'll need to whisk your eggs, salt, and olive oil in a bowl while you crisp up the old fries and scallions.
Once everything is crisp, add the egg mixture to the pan and cook until the bottom is set. Place the pan in the oven and let it cook for no more than 20 minutes at a medium heat. The frittata should be perfectly cooked before removing from the oven. Before devouring, let it cool and bon appétit.