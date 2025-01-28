Swap Out Regular Pizza Crust For Something More Robust

There is nothing like making homemade pizza, which — if you haven't done it before — is a surprisingly easy process. Pizza dough is simple to pull together, but supermarkets also sell it ready-made in the refrigerated and frozen sections. Plus, you can go as hard as you like with toppings (which would cost a pretty penny if you were ordering from a restaurant). But, for those who are gluten-free or like to eat low-carb, pizza with wheat dough is usually a no-go. However, there is a swap that is at once both gluten-free and low-carb, as well as mightily robust.

Did you know you can make a pizza crust out of chicken? You can use any kind of chicken including rotisserie or ground (you can even grind your own chicken breast with a food processor). The best for convenience, though, is canned chicken. All you have to do is mix your chicken with some cheese and eggs or Greek yogurt for binding, spread it out on a baking sheet, and then bake it for about 30 minutes. After this, you can add whatever toppings you like and pop it back in the oven. This recipe is the perfect crust for protein-heavy pizzas like a chicken and bacon feast or even a regular old pepperoni pie.