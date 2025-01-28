Swap Out Regular Pizza Crust For Something More Robust
There is nothing like making homemade pizza, which — if you haven't done it before — is a surprisingly easy process. Pizza dough is simple to pull together, but supermarkets also sell it ready-made in the refrigerated and frozen sections. Plus, you can go as hard as you like with toppings (which would cost a pretty penny if you were ordering from a restaurant). But, for those who are gluten-free or like to eat low-carb, pizza with wheat dough is usually a no-go. However, there is a swap that is at once both gluten-free and low-carb, as well as mightily robust.
Did you know you can make a pizza crust out of chicken? You can use any kind of chicken including rotisserie or ground (you can even grind your own chicken breast with a food processor). The best for convenience, though, is canned chicken. All you have to do is mix your chicken with some cheese and eggs or Greek yogurt for binding, spread it out on a baking sheet, and then bake it for about 30 minutes. After this, you can add whatever toppings you like and pop it back in the oven. This recipe is the perfect crust for protein-heavy pizzas like a chicken and bacon feast or even a regular old pepperoni pie.
Why you should make canned chicken pizza crust
Aside from the fact that canned chicken pizza crust is low-carb and gluten-free, it's also high in protein. Canned chicken has upwards of 30 grams of protein per 5-ounce can and is highly versatile because of its mild flavor (it can also be used to make chicken fries). As it comes in a can, it's also shelf-stable, lasts for 2-5 years unopened, and is ready to go whenever you are. Dough pizza crust, in contrast, has a much shorter shelf-life in the fridge. (It can last longer in the freezer, but you have to remember to thaw it before use.)
When you make a canned chicken pizza crust, you can also customize the size super easily, either by halving the recipe or by doubling or tripling it. The canned chicken texture can be easily modified to fit a round pizza pan or a square one. You can also cut out shapes super easily using a sharp knife. For the gluten-free people out there, this crust is pliable yet sturdy, but most importantly, it holds together once baked. No need to worry about the crust disintegrating in your hand the moment you pick it up, or literally melting into nothing when you put it in your mouth. Chicken crust pizza offers a satisfying bite.