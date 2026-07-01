Lazy Lasagna Packs In All The Classic Italian Flavors With A Fraction Of The Effort

As far as savory layer cakes go, it's hard to beat lasagna. Beloved by Italians, Americans, and Garfield alike; lasagna is a hot, comforting dish replete with yielding noodles, rich cheese, and unctuous meat sauce (whether it be made with beef, sausage, or some combination thereof). It is also, unfortunately, a giant pain to make. If you've making it from scratch, it could mean hours of boiling noodles, stirring sauce on a hot stove, and mixing the ricotta and mozzarella just so. Even if you're not, the resource management of it all will make you sweat trying to parcel out enough ingredients per layer without running out. Worry not! There are easier, lazier lasagna recipes which are just as delicious.

You can already probably guess the first method for making lazy lasagna: going with easy ingredients. Consider the wonders of oven-ready lasagna noodles. Instead of plunking noodles in a pot of boiling water and laying them out on linen towels to dry, you can assemble a lasagna with dry noodles, pop it in the oven, and enjoy the dish without noticing too much of a difference. (Oven-ready noodles are thinner and less dense than regular noodles, if that matters to you.) Then, of course, you can buy some high-quality canned tomato sauce, like Rao's (which costs more than Prego, but for a good reason), cook the meat, then stir in the sauce to create a delicious meat sauce. Would your nonna approve? Depends on the nonna, but what she doesn't know won't hurt her.