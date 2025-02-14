Chefs Recommend 5 Ricotta Substitutes For Lasagna, And 2 You Should Always Avoid

While, sure, you can use ricotta many different ways — on your morning toast, eaten straight with a drizzle of honey, as a filling for certain pasta shapes — ricotta is most often used in many American households as the glue that holds together a homemade lasagna. Fresh, light, fluffy, moist ricotta, though, doesn't appear in the most traditional of lasagna recipes, and while many may love the stuff, others either just don't like it or are looking for alternatives that are perhaps more budget-friendly or even more diet-friendly.

To help you find the best ricotta substitutes, we spoke with multiple chefs and similar professionals to find out the ricotta substitutes that are expert-approved and those that, while appearing on many an internet listicle of supposed suitable ricotta substitutes, are actually best avoided. Our experts include Executive Chef Anthony Vitolo of Vitolo, a family-owned and operated Italian dining destination at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach; David Caceres, executive chef at Casa Gianna, an Italian eatery within the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences; Liz Krause, founder of SimpleItalianCooking.com; Melissa Oleary, owner, writer and recipe developer at Keeping It Simple Italian; and chef and owner Antonio Morichini of Via Vai in New York City. Here's what they had to say.