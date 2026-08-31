Review: Zaxby's Added NERDS To Its Strawberry Milkshake - Genius Move Or Sugar Rush?
Milkshakes are serious business at many fast food chains, and every state has its go-to spot to procure a world-class milkshake. Some restaurants offer chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry flavors. Others come with a touch of whimsy to deliver a more out-of-the-box sweet treat. There's certainly a time and place for both. While there is nothing bad about a basic milkshake, sometimes it's nice to sip something a little bit different. The Zaxby's Nerds Strawberry Milkshake definitely fits the bill for the latter. One thing is for sure: Leaving without a milkshake in hand is one of the Zaxby's mistakes you'll regret making.
Zaxby's latest milkshake is not exactly a newcomer to the dessert lineup. Last year, when Zaxby's rolled out its strawberry milkshake mixed with Rainbow Nerds at a select number of locations, it was extremely well received. In fact, it was such a hit that the fast food chain decided to bring back this handspun dairy delight topped with whipped cream and more Nerds candies for a limited-time run at all locations this time. The consistency of a milkshake can make or break it. The ratio of milk and ice cream is vital for the thickest milkshakes, so we took this opportunity to see if Zaxby's has it down to a science. Starting Monday, August 31, you can get the full Nerds Strawberry Milkshake experience at your local Zaxby's, and we gave it a try to see how it shakes up.
Methodology
To make sure I could taste the iconic Zaxby's Nerds Strawberry Milkshake in all her glory, I ordered and enjoyed it in the store right after it was freshly handcrafted. My review is based on the milkshake's flavor, consistency, and extras, such as the Nerds and whipped cream on top.
How does Zaxby's Nerds Strawberry Milkshake taste?
First things first, my preferred go-to milkshake flavor is chocolate all day. I don't dislike strawberry, but for milkshakes I always gravitate toward something chocolate-based. However, if it's Drew Barrymore's favorite milkshake flavor, it's got to be good. If we are judging solely based on appearances, Zaxby's Nerds Strawberry Milkshake is pretty. She is a perfect hue of light pink topped with whipped cream and expertly finished with sweet and tangy Nerds clusters. This chocolate gal couldn't wait to go in for my first sip.
There is no denying that Zaxby's milkshakes are all handspun. While it's not the only fast food empire to offer handspun milkshakes — Chick-fil-A has some pretty strict rules to follow, for example — not every chain has them on the menu. They should, though, because you can taste the difference in every sip. The Nerds inclusion does not add copious amounts of sugar and instead delivers a subtle touch of sweetness and a tiny tang. It's a nice complement instead of a sugar rush. I loved the Nerds clusters on top because they provided a great texture contrast to the smooth and thick milkshake. The whole thing is incredibly creamy and satisfying.
Final verdict: This milkshake is a winner
I anticipated the strawberry shake to be painfully sweet because of the Nerds blended into it. So, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it was a good kind of sweet instead. I suppose if we can mix cereal into milkshakes, we can mix in candy too. The flavor is mild and enjoyable, with very obvious strawberry notes that hit just right. All of it works, and it truly looks delicious. I would not hesitate to order this again and hope the chain decides to make it a permanent fixture on the Zaxby's menu. The Nerds Strawberry Milkshake deserves an A+ and maybe even some extra credit for a brilliant and delectable treat.
The Nerds Strawberry Milkshake is available starting August 31 at all Zaxby's locations. It's only available in a small size and is priced at $5.49, but prices may vary by location. It's also on the menu for a limited time and has 1,310 calories. Standard toppings include whipped cream, Rainbow Nerds, Nerds Gummy Clusters, and a cherry, but you can also add or remove toppings. If you need more Nerds in your life, Zaxby's can deliver.