Review: Zaxby's Added NERDS To Its Strawberry Milkshake - Genius Move Or Sugar Rush?

Milkshakes are serious business at many fast food chains, and every state has its go-to spot to procure a world-class milkshake. Some restaurants offer chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry flavors. Others come with a touch of whimsy to deliver a more out-of-the-box sweet treat. There's certainly a time and place for both. While there is nothing bad about a basic milkshake, sometimes it's nice to sip something a little bit different. The Zaxby's Nerds Strawberry Milkshake definitely fits the bill for the latter. One thing is for sure: Leaving without a milkshake in hand is one of the Zaxby's mistakes you'll regret making.

Zaxby's latest milkshake is not exactly a newcomer to the dessert lineup. Last year, when Zaxby's rolled out its strawberry milkshake mixed with Rainbow Nerds at a select number of locations, it was extremely well received. In fact, it was such a hit that the fast food chain decided to bring back this handspun dairy delight topped with whipped cream and more Nerds candies for a limited-time run at all locations this time. The consistency of a milkshake can make or break it. The ratio of milk and ice cream is vital for the thickest milkshakes, so we took this opportunity to see if Zaxby's has it down to a science. Starting Monday, August 31, you can get the full Nerds Strawberry Milkshake experience at your local Zaxby's, and we gave it a try to see how it shakes up.