The Fast Food Order That Satisfies Drew Barrymore's Sweet-And-Salty Cravings

Drew Barrymore is one of the nation's most popular talk show hosts, entertaining millions of Americans each day. And like millions of Americans, Barrymore has a fondness for fast food. The host of "The Drew Barrymore Show" — which has aired more than 1,000 episodes since debuting in 2020 — has plenty of fast food options near her Manhattan home. But her go-to order is equal parts sweet, salty, and delicious.

Barrymore's favorite order? Tater tots and a strawberry milkshake from Sonic — a tasty combo that's arguably as good as the classic milkshake and fries. In November 2023, Barrymore revealed her fast food fave on Instagram during a Sonic run with friends. "It's so good," she exclaims after she takes a long sip of her strawberry milkshake. Like Wendy's iconic frosty and fries combo, we're betting these Sonic staples make an excellent pair. There's nothing quite like the salt and crunch of tots and the cold, delicious sweetness of a shake paired together.