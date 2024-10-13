The Fast Food Order That Satisfies Drew Barrymore's Sweet-And-Salty Cravings
Drew Barrymore is one of the nation's most popular talk show hosts, entertaining millions of Americans each day. And like millions of Americans, Barrymore has a fondness for fast food. The host of "The Drew Barrymore Show" — which has aired more than 1,000 episodes since debuting in 2020 — has plenty of fast food options near her Manhattan home. But her go-to order is equal parts sweet, salty, and delicious.
Barrymore's favorite order? Tater tots and a strawberry milkshake from Sonic — a tasty combo that's arguably as good as the classic milkshake and fries. In November 2023, Barrymore revealed her fast food fave on Instagram during a Sonic run with friends. "It's so good," she exclaims after she takes a long sip of her strawberry milkshake. Like Wendy's iconic frosty and fries combo, we're betting these Sonic staples make an excellent pair. There's nothing quite like the salt and crunch of tots and the cold, delicious sweetness of a shake paired together.
Comfort in comfort food
Not only does Barrymore's order sound delicious, it's also relatable and further reveals to her many fans just how passionate she is about food. She released a cookbook, "Rebel Homemaker" in November 2021, recently launched a line of kitchen appliances, and chatted with Vice President Kamala Harris about her fast food favorites in April 2024. She has described herself as an "obsessed foodie" with a whole closet full of cookbooks at home.
With everything from burgers and slushes to tots, tenders, and coney dogs, Sonic knows how to do fast food right. With so many choices, customers of any age and celebrities like Barrymore, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini can order their favorites. If you've got a hankering for Sonic's goodies, you can find the iconic tots in your local Walmart freezer section and you can stock up on drink mix packets, instant pudding mixes, and Jello mixes.