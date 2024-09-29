Kamala Harris' Hack For Eating In The Car Is Both Genius And Relatable

You might not want to wear a garbage bag if, say, your parking lot has a lot of foot traffic. Luckily, there are plenty of other tips for enjoying a mess-free lunch in your car, including keeping an apron on hand. It's a little bit more inconspicuous, but it will also protect your clothes from anything that drips.

One of the major drawbacks of chomping down in a parked vehicle is the lack of easy-to-reach flat space. Luckily, there are car tables that either snap onto your steering wheel or come with a bendy arm attached to a gripper, so you can clip the little side table to something. You can also just use a small sheet pan on your lap (they're so cheap at dollar stores) or try this viral fast food hack for eating in your car.

Eating fast food in your car can be great, but the dips are notoriously difficult to keep a hold of when you're also hanging onto a burger, so consider investing in little condiment holders. These can come in handy if you've dropped sauce on yourself (and your nice outfit) one too many times, and they clip onto your car's air vents. However you eat in your car, though, please don't eat and drive.