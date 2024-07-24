The Window Hack That Will Make Eating In Your Car So Much Better

Rolling up a ripped bag of food in your car window seems like something we should have known about since the beginning of drive-thrus. It's alright though, because we know now. This hack is awesome for so many reasons, but the ease of access to your food (or other crucial items) is probably the biggest one. You can keep your fries from falling between the seat and the center console or keep your napkins in a perfect emergency napkin spot.

It's common in my daily life to forgo the sauce from drive-thrus because it's just too much work to use sauce and hope for no mess in the car. This hack changes that completely. No longer will those like me need to suffer in a sauceless world — just put your sauce in the bag and roll up the window and you've got yourself a beautifully suspended safe haven for dipping.

The next time you're on a lunch break, running errands, or just grabbing a quick bite, keep this bag hack in mind. While it won't save you from problems like soggy takeout fries, it will give you an edge and help you eat your fast food like a true master of the drive-thru.