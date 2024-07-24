The Window Hack That Will Make Eating In Your Car So Much Better
Fast food is great for two main reasons: It's fast, and it's food. What could be better? Except when it passes from the drive-thru window to your car, you realize that your vehicle may not have been specifically designed for eating fast food. This would normally be a bummer, but if you're parking and eating (don't try this while driving, please), this TikTok may have the perfect solution for you.
Trying Jollibee for the first time
This TikTok hack erupted with popularity when viewers noticed the method used to hold a bag of Jollibee fries. The front half of the bag was ripped away while the other half was rolled up in the window, creating a makeshift hanging spot. The bottom part of the fast food bag still holds the food, only now, with it being held up by the window, access is a lot easier and there's less clutter around the car. This is a park-and-eat hack; if you want to eat on the move, you should check out our list of the best and the worst foods to eat while driving.
What makes this hack so useful?
Rolling up a ripped bag of food in your car window seems like something we should have known about since the beginning of drive-thrus. It's alright though, because we know now. This hack is awesome for so many reasons, but the ease of access to your food (or other crucial items) is probably the biggest one. You can keep your fries from falling between the seat and the center console or keep your napkins in a perfect emergency napkin spot.
It's common in my daily life to forgo the sauce from drive-thrus because it's just too much work to use sauce and hope for no mess in the car. This hack changes that completely. No longer will those like me need to suffer in a sauceless world — just put your sauce in the bag and roll up the window and you've got yourself a beautifully suspended safe haven for dipping.
The next time you're on a lunch break, running errands, or just grabbing a quick bite, keep this bag hack in mind. While it won't save you from problems like soggy takeout fries, it will give you an edge and help you eat your fast food like a true master of the drive-thru.