The Only Step You Need To Prevent Soggy Takeout Fries
The first instinct for many of us, as we drive away with our takeout or fast food order, is to immediately close the container or fold up the bag. It helps keep the heat in, after all, and if you have a 15-20 minute drive home, that can mean the difference between a hot meal and tepid eats.
However, if you have fries in your order, you are doing them, and yourself, a disservice. That's because closing the takeaway bag, while it does trap the heat, also traps the steam coming off the fries. And what happens when steam collects? Your fries end up super soggy.
So the next time you drive away from your favorite takeout or fast food restaurant, resist the urge to close the bag (who isn't sneaking a few fries on the drive home, anyway?). Keep it open and your fries will stay crispier. If you're worried about your food getting cold, you could turn on your car's heat system, but only the feet setting, and put your bag on the floor of the passenger side; or if your seats are heated, turn on whichever one is holding your bag.
How to reheat fries for superior crispiness
Some suggest that you only have five minutes to eat McDonald's fries before they lose their magic. If your drive lasts longer than that, you can still enjoy them, and any takeout fries, when you get home; you'll just need to follow one of these reheating procedures.
First, if you have an air fryer or toaster oven with a convection setting, that is your best option. Set the heat to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and set the timer for about five minutes. Check on them after about three minutes (shake the basket if you're using an air fryer) and then let them continue to cook to your preferred doneness.
You can also use your toaster oven's oven setting or fire up your actual oven to 400-450 degrees Fahrenheit. Arrange the fries on a baking sheet and pop them in for 5-10 minutes (start checking after five minutes).
Heating them up in a skillet works too. No need to add oil — they have plenty of that already — just heat the pan on medium-to-medium-high heat, add the fries in a single layer if possible, and give them about a minute per side.
What restaurants are doing to combat soggy fries
Like any industry, the restaurant business puzzles over how to solve major issues in its field. And believe it or not, soggy french fries qualify. One of the ways in which restaurants can ensure crisper fries for takeout customers is by serving up the best fry in the first place. This isn't about finding the ideal french fry shape; instead, the most important thing is to serve fries that have a coating or batter rather than "naked" fries, as the former are capable of keeping their crispiness longer.
The packaging is important too. As it turns out, paper packaging is the best choice. Styrofoam and plastic hold onto heat — but also become vehicles for condensation. Small vent holes in the paper or cardboard packaging will help prevent the fries from accumulating steam while ensuring the food doesn't get cold.
One diner owner, in an interview with DoorDash, confirmed that it starts with the quality of the fries and ends with the packaging. Rose Tummarello, owner of the Black and Blue Diner, emphasized the importance of keeping fries crispy, describing a special takeout container that her restaurant uses that is made with thick paper and features special vents to promote airflow.