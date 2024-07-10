The Only Step You Need To Prevent Soggy Takeout Fries

The first instinct for many of us, as we drive away with our takeout or fast food order, is to immediately close the container or fold up the bag. It helps keep the heat in, after all, and if you have a 15-20 minute drive home, that can mean the difference between a hot meal and tepid eats.

However, if you have fries in your order, you are doing them, and yourself, a disservice. That's because closing the takeaway bag, while it does trap the heat, also traps the steam coming off the fries. And what happens when steam collects? Your fries end up super soggy.

So the next time you drive away from your favorite takeout or fast food restaurant, resist the urge to close the bag (who isn't sneaking a few fries on the drive home, anyway?). Keep it open and your fries will stay crispier. If you're worried about your food getting cold, you could turn on your car's heat system, but only the feet setting, and put your bag on the floor of the passenger side; or if your seats are heated, turn on whichever one is holding your bag.

