For The Thickest Milkshakes, Always Go For This Expert Ice Cream To Milk Ratio

Milkshakes are that delicious middle ground between ice cream and milk, hovering just in between needing a hefty straw and a spoon to eat it. It has a thick consistency that a regular, watery beverage can't touch, so much so that you will absolutely notice when a milkshake isn't viscous enough because it means you've made a mistake.

How do you ensure your homemade milkshakes are thick enough? The Takeout spoke to Eric Dorval, a gelato maestro and the owner of V Gelato in Miami, Florida. Dorval explained that ideally, a milkshake needs more ice cream than milk to get the right texture and thickness. To that end, he recommended a two-to-one ice cream to milk ratio. "Too much milk and it'll be too watery, and not enough would make it too thick and undrinkable," Dorval said.

That ratio really matters. On the extreme end of things, you might end up with extraordinarily thick milkshakes like the ones in Utah because of how much ice cream they contain compared to milk. Or you might get a concoction resembling cold chocolate milk if there isn't enough ice cream. If your homemade milkshake texture is far from how you want it, add more ice cream to thicken it, or add more milk to water it down, but Dorval's ratio is a great place to start.