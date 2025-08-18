The Breakfast Ingredient You Should Use To Sweeten Milkshakes

While unusual or surprising ice cream flavors are nothing new (Orange and licorice-swirled tiger tiger, anyone?), people tend to think of milkshakes in more conventional terms. Sure, classic flavors like strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate are great, but there's a secret ingredient that can make your milkshake an autumn-flavored, comfortingly sweet delight: maple syrup!

Yes, your pancake's sweet and sticky best friend can also be part of a marvelous milkshake. The syrup not only adds distinct maple flavor to the shake, but also makes it even sweeter than the ice cream itself. Former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, apparently enjoys vanilla milkshakes made with maple syrup — which makes sense, given that maple syrup is one of Canada's most famous products, and a maple leaf appears on the Canadian flag. But you don't have to be Canadian to enjoy a maple milkshake, especially since maple syrup is also produced in the northeastern United States.