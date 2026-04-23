10 Zaxby's Mistakes You'll Regret Making

Born and bred in Georgia, Zaxby's is among the major chicken finger giants of the South. Chicken tendie lovers all have their number one contender, and in the South, fried chicken is serious business. People are super loyal to their favorite chicken finger dealer just as much as they are to their prefered SEC football team. That loyalty includes Zaxby's customers. Its humble start in Georgia eventually evolved into hundreds of bustling Zaxby's franchises across the country. On paper, Zaxby's is a perfect example of how to do tenders, wings, and even sandwiches right. That statement doesn't even begin to do Zaxby's justice, and I can confirm it from personal experience.

Living in Florida, I have eaten at Zaxby's once or twice (or a lot). As a mom of two, I am also well-versed in solid chicken tender choices, since it's one of the major food groups my children willingly entertain. The chain's tenders deserve all of the good things anyone says about them, but they are just the tip of the fast food iceberg. Zaxby's also has sandwiches, wings, salads, sides, and many other treats to satisfy a variety of cravings, from chicken tenders and beyond. Texas toast deserves a moment. It's a tried and true Southern staple which is why it sits prominently in the basket of most Zaxby's meals. For all the Zaxby's fans out there, old and new, here are some of mistakes you shouldn't fall victim to when putting in your next order.