The Unhealthiest Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Is A Salt Bomb

If you've ever wondered which fast food chicken sandwich packs the most calories, fat, and sodium into a single meal, we've got the answer — and it's not pretty. After analyzing menus from major fast food chains, the Zaxby's Signature Club Sandwich with Zax Sauce takes the title of unhealthiest fast food chicken sandwich with 720 calories, 40 grams of fat, 9 grams of saturated fat, and a whopping 2,680 milligrams of sodium. That's more than your daily recommended sodium intake (roughly 2,300 milligrams per day, according to the FDA) in just one sandwich!

But Zaxby's isn't alone in this league of excess. The Whataburger Whatachick'n Sandwich (580 calories, 28 grams of fat, 11 grams of saturated fat, 900 grams of sodium) and Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich (700 calories, 43 grams of fat, 14 grams of saturated fat, 1,470 milligrams of sodium) round out the top three most indulgent chicken sandwiches in the fast food world.

On the flip side, if you're looking for a lighter option, Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Sandwich (390 calories) is one of the healthiest choices available, along with McDonald's McChicken (390 calories) and Jack in the Box's Chicken Sandwich (410 calories).