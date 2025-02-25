The Unhealthiest Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Is A Salt Bomb
If you've ever wondered which fast food chicken sandwich packs the most calories, fat, and sodium into a single meal, we've got the answer — and it's not pretty. After analyzing menus from major fast food chains, the Zaxby's Signature Club Sandwich with Zax Sauce takes the title of unhealthiest fast food chicken sandwich with 720 calories, 40 grams of fat, 9 grams of saturated fat, and a whopping 2,680 milligrams of sodium. That's more than your daily recommended sodium intake (roughly 2,300 milligrams per day, according to the FDA) in just one sandwich!
But Zaxby's isn't alone in this league of excess. The Whataburger Whatachick'n Sandwich (580 calories, 28 grams of fat, 11 grams of saturated fat, 900 grams of sodium) and Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich (700 calories, 43 grams of fat, 14 grams of saturated fat, 1,470 milligrams of sodium) round out the top three most indulgent chicken sandwiches in the fast food world.
On the flip side, if you're looking for a lighter option, Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Sandwich (390 calories) is one of the healthiest choices available, along with McDonald's McChicken (390 calories) and Jack in the Box's Chicken Sandwich (410 calories).
Where did the data come from?
The nutritional information used in this ranking was taken directly from each restaurant's official nutritional fact sheet, focusing only on traditional fast food chicken sandwiches. We gathered information from 17 restaurants and 73 sandwiches! Of course, not all chicken sandwiches are created equal, and not all websites gave us all the nutritional facts for each. While some sandwiches are grilled and relatively low in fat, others come drenched in sauces, fried in multiple layers of batter, and stacked with cheese and bacon. So, to determine the unhealthiest sandwich in the fairest way possible, we focused on four key nutritional factors that all websites provided: calories, total fat, saturated fat, and sodium.
While we have covered fast food chains with the highest and lowest quality chicken in the past, this analysis focused strictly on nutritional impact. Considering that there are fast food menu items that contain more than just chicken, the sandwiches that ranked the worst weren't just the heaviest in calories; They were also loaded with sodium and fat, making them some of the least nutritious fast food items available.
So, we present you the top three unhealthiest chicken sandwiches, an award I'm sure nobody set out to win: Zaxby's Signature Club Sandwich with Zax Sauce (pictured above), Whataburger's Whatachick'n Sandwich, and Popeyes' Spicy Chicken Sandwich. We're getting full just looking at these cluckers.
The healthier side of fast food chicken sandwiches
If you're craving a fast food chicken sandwich but don't want to feel like you just ate a week's worth of salt, which can cause water retention as well as high blood pressure, there are options that go easier on your body. Chick-fil-A's Grilled Chicken Sandwich (390 calories, 11 grams of fat, 2.5 grams of saturated fat, 765 milligrams of sodium) stands out as one of the better choices, offering a lower-fat, protein-rich meal that still delivers on flavor. McDonald's McChicken (390 calories, 21 grams of total fat, 3.5 grams of saturated fat, 560 milligrams of sodium) and Jack in the Box's Chicken Sandwich (410 calories, 21 grams of total fat, 3.5 grams of saturated fat, 880 milligrams of sodium) also make the list as lighter alternatives that won't completely derail your nutrition goals.
Of course, taste and texture play a huge role in why people choose fried over grilled. There's a reason why fast food grilled chicken often tastes disappointing, which might explain why people continue reaching for crispier, fattier (and more delicious) options despite the nutritional drawbacks.
At the end of the day, nothing you read here should be taken as medical advice. Ultimately, the healthiest or unhealthiest sandwich depends on your personal dietary needs. For example, if you're following a low-sodium diet, you might focus on sodium content rather than calories or fat. Similarly, someone watching their carb intake might choose a sandwich with lower carbohydrates rather than one with lower sodium. While there's no right answer, at least now you know what you're working with at the drive-thru.