The Best (And Worst) Fast Food Chains For Salads, According To Customers

Fast food chains have spent years convincing us they can do salads. Sometimes that means a genuinely solid, flavor-forward bowl that actually feels like a meal. And sometimes it means a handful of wilted lettuce tossed next to a packet while you say a quiet prayer you don't get food poisoning. If anything, the last few years have proven one thing clearly: Fast food salads are either shockingly good or aggressively disappointing.

And what makes this category special is how emotionally and personally people react to them. Fans will go to war over the one salad they swear is the best thing on the menu. Others hold lifelong grudges over discontinued ingredients. The comments are funny, angry, loyal, nostalgic, and occasionally existential.

So we went digging through customer reviews, Reddit threads, menu boards, and fast food lore to figure out which chains still make salads worth ordering and which ones are absolutely not worth risking a sick day over. These are the best, the worst, and the wildly "mid" fast food salads according to customer reviews.