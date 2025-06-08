Not too long ago, there was a time when Culver's salad had serious stans. Even at the fast food chain that Thrillest once tapped for best burger (ButterBurger Cheese), best sauce (Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese), and best coffee (Signature Roast) — all in the same year — people still skipped those hits and streamed through the door specifically for the chain's colorful garden greens. That is, until 2023, when customers began complaining about Culver's swapping out its Rolls-Royce of a spring mix for the rusty, broken-down tricycle nobody asked for: iceberg lettuce.

According to Culver's, the previous salad blend had featured red and green lettuce from aesthetically appealing heritage varieties like Lolla Rosa, Red Oak, Red Flash, Green Oak, and Bally Hoo Tango (which I didn't just make up). The beloved spring mix was then abruptly scrapped for reported shards of iceberg, a few shredded carrots, and way too much cabbage, which one Culver's assistant manager described on Reddit with, "Looks cheap and tastes meh." The internet agreed.

Some customers claimed the new salad mix felt like "eating water," while others continued to hold out hope that it was just a supplier snafu. Without any word from the restaurant, we can only assume that iceberg is here to stay, at least for the time being. Still, Culver's burgers are the clear front runner around these parts (chefs are trained for months to nail Culver's smashburger technique). So, grab a handful of arugula to dry your tears, and save the never-ending salad (and breadsticks) for when you dine at that other place.