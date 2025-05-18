The Fast Food Restaurant Where Running The Grill Takes Months Of Training

You might not expect that lengthy training would be necessary to work grilling hamburgers at a fast food restaurant. Once you learn how the grill works, the burger cooking basics may seem pretty straightforward. But that's not the case at Midwestern chain Culver's, which requires workers to go through a months-long process before they're qualified to grill its burgers.

Culver's is known for its smashburger-style ButterBurgers, named for the light swipe of butter on the toasted buns. The chain uses fresh beef, not frozen, as freezing reduces moisture in the meat. It's ground from sirloin, chuck, and plate, all cuts that have good marbling. Culver's is just as particular about how the cooked-to-order burgers are grilled as they are about what goes into them. Employees have to earn the job over time, which has its own special "grill master" title and a uniform with a chef's coat.

Future grill masters begin with one-on-one training, and advance over several months until they have their ButterBurger grilling skills down. They have to perfect the way the meat is pressed and seared to seal in the juices for a moist, flavorful burger that cooks evenly. The two-handed procedure involves pressing a mound of ground beef on the grill with a large spatula, while pushing down on the spatula at the same time with a metal canister about the size of a soda can. Former workers have said online that the canister is weighted. The burgers are flipped only once, and are done when the juices are clear.