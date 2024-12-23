Culver's Or Five Guys: Which Burger Reigns Supreme?

Burgers are a big business in the United States. According to IBISWorld data analysts, U.S.-based burger restaurants earned over $162 billion in 2023 alone. While McDonald's far outpaces its competitors in annual sales, several formerly regional chains are clawing their way to the top, including Culver's and Five Guys.

Culver's got its start in the small town of Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984, while Five Guys came along two years later in Virginia. Since then, after expanding far beyond the Midwest, Culver's is hardly a regional chain anymore, boasting over 800 locations nationwide. Meanwhile, Five Guys has more than 1,800 locations around the world, and is so ingrained in the U.S. that a New York City speakeasy sits above the popular fast food restaurant.

While the stories of these two chains are similar, the restaurants have unique takes on their most iconic menu items: burgers. I tried out two sandwiches from each chain to find out which burger reigns supreme. Read on to discover if your next burger should come from Culver's or Five Guys.