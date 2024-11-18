The NYC Speakeasy That Sits Above A Popular Fast Food Restaurant

Now might be the best time to sneak away into a cozy hideaway for a burger and a cocktail, but most places frown upon bringing outside food into the bar. That is, except for one hidden gem in the West Village of New York City. A New York speakeasy-style bar called The Garret, lets patrons bring their own Five Guys meal in and order their cocktail of choice to pair with the smash burger. Why Five Guys? Well, because the bar is located right above a Five Guys restaurant. The only way any customers can get to The Garret is through the Five Guys's front entrance.

The harmonious relationship between the two businesses has been ongoing since 2014, and the two even played around with the idea of three exclusive Five Guys burger offerings to be featured on the bar's menu. Unfortunately, because of logistics and Five Guys corporate office not fully believing The Garret's owners were serious about the idea, these burgers have never come to fruition. Despite that unfulfilled idea, the owners of The Garret are still hopeful the burgers could happen some day.