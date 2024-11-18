The NYC Speakeasy That Sits Above A Popular Fast Food Restaurant
Now might be the best time to sneak away into a cozy hideaway for a burger and a cocktail, but most places frown upon bringing outside food into the bar. That is, except for one hidden gem in the West Village of New York City. A New York speakeasy-style bar called The Garret, lets patrons bring their own Five Guys meal in and order their cocktail of choice to pair with the smash burger. Why Five Guys? Well, because the bar is located right above a Five Guys restaurant. The only way any customers can get to The Garret is through the Five Guys's front entrance.
The harmonious relationship between the two businesses has been ongoing since 2014, and the two even played around with the idea of three exclusive Five Guys burger offerings to be featured on the bar's menu. Unfortunately, because of logistics and Five Guys corporate office not fully believing The Garret's owners were serious about the idea, these burgers have never come to fruition. Despite that unfulfilled idea, the owners of The Garret are still hopeful the burgers could happen some day.
How to pair Five Guys menu with The Garret cocktails
Five Guys corporate may not have had faith in The Garret's menu, but the bar is ready to welcome patrons and their burgers and fries with the perfect cocktail pairings. In the case of plain fries and burgers, Grant Wheeler, leader of the bar's beverage department has some ideas.
Wheeler suggests pairing a simple bourbon on the rocks with Five Guys' hamburger and notes plain fries would be complemented by the Shiso in the bar's Norse Whisperer cocktail. Plus, Five Guys' menu isn't just about the burgers. The fast food chain also serves up fully loaded hot dogs with a signature slice through the middle. The dogs are butterflied in order to get a crispier cook on them, and Wheeler says they pair best with a gin martini.
The bar's owners highly recommends an order of Five Guys cajun fries accompanied by the bar's Beatles at Shea cocktail. This cocktail has a smoky flavor which helps cut through the cajun spice without overshadowing. Since Five Guys is known for being extra generous with its peanuts, this author thinks you can't go wrong with an ice cold beer and salty nuts to snack on.