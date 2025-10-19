11 Popular Jack In The Box Menu Items, Ranked From Worst To Best

You might be hard-pressed to find a bad item at Jack in the Box. The chain's menu is one of the best in the drive-thru industry. The Jack in the Box test kitchen in San Diego has become a legendary hub where chefs continually come up with innovative ideas for the fast food restaurant's already extensive menu. While the chain has knocked some offerings out of the park, others have been hit or miss. If you don't remember the Breakfast Waffle Sandwich or the Hella-Peño Burger, you're not alone. They didn't pass the court of public opinion.

However, Jack in the Box's scattered failures don't compare to its many successes. A drive-thru could thrive on burgers and fries alone; look at the massive success of In-N-Out. But the great minds at Jack in the Box aren't limiting themselves to secret menu items or hacked munchie options. They seem to be figuratively throwing everything at the test kitchen walls to see what sticks.

For the most part, everything is tasty. The list below may not include any offerings that are truly bad; consider it instead a tier of items that goes from good to great. Please note that all prices are taken from my local Jack in the Box drive-thru menu, and prices may vary in your region.