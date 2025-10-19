11 Popular Jack In The Box Menu Items, Ranked From Worst To Best
You might be hard-pressed to find a bad item at Jack in the Box. The chain's menu is one of the best in the drive-thru industry. The Jack in the Box test kitchen in San Diego has become a legendary hub where chefs continually come up with innovative ideas for the fast food restaurant's already extensive menu. While the chain has knocked some offerings out of the park, others have been hit or miss. If you don't remember the Breakfast Waffle Sandwich or the Hella-Peño Burger, you're not alone. They didn't pass the court of public opinion.
However, Jack in the Box's scattered failures don't compare to its many successes. A drive-thru could thrive on burgers and fries alone; look at the massive success of In-N-Out. But the great minds at Jack in the Box aren't limiting themselves to secret menu items or hacked munchie options. They seem to be figuratively throwing everything at the test kitchen walls to see what sticks.
For the most part, everything is tasty. The list below may not include any offerings that are truly bad; consider it instead a tier of items that goes from good to great. Please note that all prices are taken from my local Jack in the Box drive-thru menu, and prices may vary in your region.
11. Onion Rings
Onion rings are one of those old-school diner sides that became popular with the advent of fast food venues in the 1950s and have stuck around ever since. However, Jack in the Box should either retire these classic finger foods or change the recipe, because they may be some of the worst fast food onion rings. They come in at 220 calories and cost $4.99 in my region.
The positive is that they have nailed the batter-to-onion ratio, and the coating doesn't fall off if you bite into them. They aren't beer-battered (the chain uses corn flour), so they have a harder texture. This may lead to a satisfying crunch, but then there's that flavor.
These are too sweet for my liking, and the added sugar doesn't pair well with the heavy onion taste that comes through the more you chew. Not even the company's delicious ranch dressing can hide the unctuous flavor. Skip these and get the signature curly fries instead.
10. Garden Salad with Crispy Chicken
One of Jack in the Box's laziest offerings is the Garden Salad with Crispy Chicken, which costs $8.99 at my local drive-thru. Listed in the Lighter Options section of the menu, this salad has 410 calories and is just a bed of mixed greens with grape tomatoes and two crispy chicken strips thrown on top. It's really boring and does nothing to enhance an already robust menu. The chicken strips are fine — they aren't the worst — but the restaurant could at least cut them up for you. At my location, they only provided a fork.
Once the chicken is sliced and the dressing is added, you can mix it all up by shaking the large square container it comes in. Jack in the Box offers a few salad options, which is nice because you don't see greens very often at other drive-thrus. In this case, a better choice may be the grilled chicken salad; it has fewer calories and isn't fried, plus the meat comes cut up.
The Garden Salad with Crispy Chicken isn't for anyone on the go. Save this item for a sit-down meal or just get a crispy chicken sandwich instead.
9. Stuffed Jalapeños
Here is one of Jack in the Box's most popular finger foods. I can even order them as a substitute for fries (at an extra cost) with a combo meal at my location. The chain offers this side in boxes of three or seven. Just use caution; these little bombs can burn your mouth when you bite into them, and the filling is hot.
Speaking of heat, the jalapeños aren't too bad. They might not register very high on the Scoville scale, but they are delicious. Cooked in oil, the peppers soften a bit in the deep fryer but don't get gummy. Meanwhile, the filling of cheddar and cream cheese is a perfect blend of flavors that supports the tang of the pepper. Three pieces come in at 220 calories and cost $5.49.
If it's texture you want, don't worry, because the crunch is terrific. I dip these into some of Jack's buttermilk ranch for a cooling effect, making for a perfect midday snack.
8. Monster Tacos
Although some customers consider Jack in the Box's tacos the worst, the Monster Tacos are still an incredibly popular offering. This item has been my go-to on many a late night when I wasn't hungry for a full meal but wanted something savory and warm as a snack. Plus, they didn't bust my wallet when money was low and I couldn't afford a full takeout meal. Some Jack in the Box locations are open 24 hours, and Monster Tacos make for great food after an evening of bar crawling with friends.
This offering is the light at the end of the tunnel because it's inexpensive and delicious. Two Monster Tacos contain 470 calories, and at my local Jack in the Box, you get a set for only $3. They aren't much to look at; the fry oil has soaked into the shell, the meat is in a clump at the bottom, and the hay bale of lettuce has wilted from all the steam. But don't let the looks fool you; these tacos are one reason Jack in the Box has so many late-night visits.
7. Sauced & Loaded Tiny Tacos
The Sauced & Loaded Tiny Tacos (680 calories) aren't as famous as their big brother, but they are cut from the same cloth. While the snack started as a limited menu item back in 2020, it later became a permanent fixture. The trend today is miniature, and this food item fits the bill. The tiny tacos come in a cute Chinese-style takeout box, but you won't get chopsticks. These little bunches of crunchiness require a plastic fork, which is included.
Inside each bite, you'll find liquid cheese and a drizzle of taco sauce, which meld into a delicious concoction. Perhaps nothing matches the cult-like popularity of Jack in the Box's normal tacos, but these mini crunchy appetizers at least deserve a fan club. Filled with chicken and lettuce, they don't taste as good as the Monster Tacos, but their bite-sized form makes them a fun alternative to the larger counterpart and less messy thanks to the to-go container.
If you need a little snack before heading back to work, or are on a road trip with the whole family, these shareable little guys are a fun and filling option.
6. Strawberry Shake
Shakes are a staple of a bygone era. Have you ever been to a '50s-style diner and not thought about ordering one? Jack in the Box has been around for a long time, and its menu still has some of the same items it offered in its early days. Although the process for making these original foods may have changed, the chain's Strawberry Shake still satisfies even on a cool day. In the past, milkshakes were often made with the kind of fresh ice cream you scooped out of vats. Jack in the Box now uses a "Shake Mix", but I couldn't tell the difference. There's not a strong strawberry flavor, but it doesn't taste fake either.
Although shakes are considered more of a dessert than a soft drink (the large option has 920 calories, for example), you can't go wrong with dipping some of your hot, salty fries into the sweet frozen mixture. Also, it's so thick I even had to try a few times to siphon the creamy milkshake through the straw. Topped with whipped cream for extra sweetness, the strawberry shake is still the quintessential companion to a Jack in the Box cheeseburger and fries.
5. Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Here's a controversial take: you probably can't get a better grilled chicken sandwich at any drive-thru than the Grilled Chicken Sandwich on sourdough at Jack in the Box. That's a bold statement, but so is this sandwich. It's pretty basic with only five ingredients apart from the chicken fillet: sourdough bread, butter, lettuce, Good Good sauce, and tomato. You can also opt for mayo as an additional topping. It's clear that the butter is used to grill the bread, given that my fingers left oil prints on everything I touched. Make sure to ask for a few extra napkins to keep your hands clean, especially while the bread is still warm.
The chicken breast is a little bland, and the mayo and Good Good sauce do a lot of the heavy lifting. As with most Jack in the Box items, the individual parts make up the delicious whole, and the combination of buttery grilled sourdough, fresh tomato, and mayo is a stellar combo that will assuage your sweet and savory cravings. If you aren't in the mood for a crispy chicken sandwich, this is a healthier alternative, delivering 500 calories. With a drink and a side, it makes for a filling and yummy meal.
4. Sourdough Jack
I have been eating Sourdough Jacks since they debuted in 1997. Using sourdough for burger buns was certainly unique at the time; in fact, Jack in the Box was one of the first quick-service chains to do so.
There's a reason why the Sourdough Jack has lasted for nearly thirty years. Biting into that first slice of buttered bread is glorious, just make sure it's fresh from the grill. As you sink your teeth in, the temperature contrast of the beef and bacon to the cold tomato and lettuce is riveting. Since the blend is contrary to what your taste buds expect, it makes for a surprisingly unique bite of both texture and flavor. This menu item contains 700 calories.
Normally, burgers are served on a soft brioche or regular hamburger bun, and there is nothing wrong with that. But if you haven't had one made with grilled sourdough bread yet, you might be missing out. It's almost like a patty melt's distant cousin. The bread is somehow soft and crispy, and when the ketchup, mayonnaise, hickory-smoked bacon, and Swiss-style cheese all come together, you realize your drive-thru experience just got elevated.
3. Classic French Toast Sticks
Although Jack in the Box didn't invent French toast sticks, they might be some of my favorites. Burger King was the first to add the dippable treats to its menu in 1986, and they came to Jack in the Box as a limited item in 2005. Now they're back on the menu and deserve some praise for standing out among the herd.
The French Toast Sticks are available all day on Jack in the Box's breakfast menu. The three-piece serving contains 250 calories and costs $3.09 in my area, while the six-piece goes for $5.99. They come in a large paper sleeve and are served with a syrup dip cup. Oftentimes, I run out of the included syrup when it comes with a food item, but one container seems to be enough for these sticks.
Whereas some chains' French toast sticks are smaller, Jack's are larger and about the size of steak fries. Perhaps crispier than others, when you first bite into one, you get that familiar egg flavor, even though eggs are nowhere on the ingredients list. It's probably the yeast or a delicious placebo effect. The syrup is very sweet and thin and won't last the distance from the container to your mouth without dripping down the front of your shirt.
Overall, these are delicious. I love the initial crunch, which gives way to a soft middle. Their larger size is also a plus, and the syrup, although sweet, makes for a tasty start to your day.
2. Jumbo Egg Rolls
Maybe more legendary than the Sourdough Jack or Monster Tacos are Jack in the Box's egg rolls. I have enjoyed this junk food take on a cultural appetizer since 1987, when it first appeared on the restaurant's finger food menu. Arguably, these egg rolls rival even the most Americanized counterparts at Chinese fast food restaurants. Plus, for $5.99 (or your regional equivalent), you get three large rolls all crisped up and piping hot.
A bit of caution, these rolls need a little time to cool off before you take your first bite, or else you risk burning your mouth. Break them in half first so they can breathe a little and then enjoy. I love the combination of diced pork, cabbage, carrots, and onions in these delicious finger foods. The outer shell is incredibly crispy when they're fresh out of the fryer, and they are so dense with ingredients that you might find yourself full after eating just one.
The secret to their great flavor might be the anchovy fish extract listed on the ingredients list. It's a savory flavor rush that gives them a familiar note. It all pairs well with the sweet and sour dip cup that comes with each order. While this might not be a real egg roll in the traditional sense, it understands the assignment and makes for a delicious treat.
1. Bacon & Swiss Buttery Smashed Jack
Do you like finger painting with butter? That's what it feels like when you order the Bacon and Swiss Buttery Smashed Jack –– I used lots of napkins. This is another menu item the chain didn't invent, but it's one of Jack in the Box's most popular burger offerings. It has 800 calories, and although it's a bit pricey ($10.29 in my area), it's arguably worth it.
For this item, the drive-thru restaurant seems to have borrowed two fast-food ideas: the smash burger and the butter burger (made popular at Culver's). Overall, Jack in the Box's burgers are pretty good. It's not really the beef patty that will grab you like the ones at other chains, but Jack's are tasty and have a good texture if they aren't dry (which can occasionally happen). However, the Buttery Smashed Jack alleviates that problem to some degree as the sandwich is drenched in butter. Surprisingly, it only leaves the bun a little soggy; your hands get most of the oily residue.
In my opinion, Swiss cheese can enhance anything, and it does its job here. It's a slice of real cheese, not the processed kind, and yes, there are even holes. The sharp sweetness of the Swiss paired with the meat and toppings makes for a delicious filling sandwich.
Methodology
Jack in the Box's extensive menu is filled with so many wonderful things to eat, so you can't go wrong with the majority of their offerings. For this list, I wanted to include a finger food, a traditional drive-thru snack, a beverage, a chicken item, and a burger. Since I couldn't try everything on the menu in one day, I narrowed it down to items I know are delicious by experience and a few that seem popular.
I used a food delivery service to get my food. To ensure freshness, I divided it into two sessions so I didn't have to eat everything in one sitting. My local Jack in the Box is only a few blocks away, and I used priority service, so everything was still hot when it arrived. Even the shake arrived cold and unmelted. Also, the prices listed for each item are taken from the drive-thru menu at my local store, not from the delivery app. I ate, or at least sampled, everything after it was photographed. Nothing was cold or stale upon my taste test, so what you read here are my real-time opinions and thoughts.
I made my assessments based on taste, texture, and value. If something was unique, I pointed it out in my review. Jack in the Box was one of the first fast food restaurants to utilize the drive-thru concept, and for the most part, the chain has helped that culture thrive for over 70 years.