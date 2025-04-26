Customers' Least Favorite Fast Food Taco Is Cheap For A Reason

While anyone who's worked retail will tell you that the customer is not, in fact, always right, they are capable of providing valuable insight when it comes to food — especially fast food. Your average local restaurant may only have a handful of online reviews, most of which, due to the nature of response bias, will skew either very positive or very negative. With fast food chains, however, you're likely to get a much larger sample size, and therefore a little more clarity when it comes to questions like the best fast food taco — or, in the case of Jack in the Box's 99-cent offering, the worst fast food taco. (We apologize to noted Jack in the Box fan Selena Gomez.)

Mind you, that doesn't mean customers don't want to eat them. Even though one review compared them to "a wet envelope full of cat food," and another described them as "scraping the bottom of the fast food barrel," other reviews have wrestled with their love of something they know in their heart is repulsive. "Vile and amazing," said one; "satanic but sublime," said another. Maybe they hit different with a dash of hot sauce, or maybe the customers' palates simply got used to the taste. But at the end of the day, everyone can agree: at least they're just 99 cents. (Well, they are when you use the Jack in the Box app, anyway.)