Here's The Fast Food Order Selena Gomez Absolutely Adores
Not only is Selena Gomez an amazing singer, an accomplished actress, and the owner of a phenomenal skincare line — but she has a relatable palate too. It's refreshing when a celebrity shows they aren't just a public figure, but someone who goes around the corner for their favorite coffee order or has to run to the nearest CVS because they're out of toothpaste. Selena Gomez does this through her continued shoutouts to Jack in the Box.
Jack in the Box, the primarily west coast-based food chain, has been referenced by the celebrity on numerous occasions when it comes to her shouting out her favorite fast food order. On Gordon Ramsey's YouTube show "Scrambled," she revealed her post-award show ritual involves Jack in the Box, known for its array of food from tacos to burgers to eggrolls. Her favorite combos consists of, "[T]wo tacos, two egg rolls, curly fries, and a chicken sandwich," the actress told Ramsey.
Mixing fast food and home cooking
She later reiterated her order on a Instagram Story, discussing her iconic and delicious meal, except this time the actress touched on the gossip and pressure put on her figure by public discourse and to that she kept it simple — "Moral of the story? Bye," Gomez stated.
Fast food isn't the only thing Selena Gomez makes individuals feel good about. In her show "Selena + Chef," which now has a new spin to it, adventuring into professional kitchens called Selena + Restaurant. Gomez makes the concept of cooking feel relatable, fun, and overall realistic. She highlights that not every meal has to be gourmet or use farm-fresh, organic, locally-made ingredients. Sometimes, cooking can simply be using the few cans you have in the back of your cupboard. When the cupboard is empty or you don't want to cook another meal that week, then follow Gomez's lead — buy yourself that burger and fries, and throw in a few tacos at an ever-growing Jack in the Box.