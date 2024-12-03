Here's The Fast Food Order Selena Gomez Absolutely Adores

Not only is Selena Gomez an amazing singer, an accomplished actress, and the owner of a phenomenal skincare line — but she has a relatable palate too. It's refreshing when a celebrity shows they aren't just a public figure, but someone who goes around the corner for their favorite coffee order or has to run to the nearest CVS because they're out of toothpaste. Selena Gomez does this through her continued shoutouts to Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box, the primarily west coast-based food chain, has been referenced by the celebrity on numerous occasions when it comes to her shouting out her favorite fast food order. On Gordon Ramsey's YouTube show "Scrambled," she revealed her post-award show ritual involves Jack in the Box, known for its array of food from tacos to burgers to eggrolls. Her favorite combos consists of, "[T]wo tacos, two egg rolls, curly fries, and a chicken sandwich," the actress told Ramsey.