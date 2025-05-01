The Unexpected Cult Following Of Jack In The Box Tacos

There are some famous fast food items that people understandably love, like Ina Garten's affection for In-N-Out burgers and practically everything from Culver's. But there are also some polarizing things out there that have developed a cult following.

One of these items is the deep fried tacos from Jack in the Box. Some people adore them, while others absolutely despise them. And they're simple, too — they're deep-fried corn tortillas filled with a vaguely meat-like paste, American cheese, shredded lettuce, and taco sauce. If that description doesn't rev your engine, I'm not sure what will. It also doesn't hurt that they're cheap: You can get two tacos for $0.99, which means that broke teenagers and people scraping up couch change can afford them.

I'm all about enjoying things you love with no shame, but many people liken these things as their own guilty pleasure, including a few celebrities. Megan Markle, who recently said she enjoys them on her new cooking show, "With Love, Megan." Markle's attachment to Jack in the Box tacos has the tinge of nostalgia, since her mother was a big fan. Selena Gomez also likes the tacos as part of her ideal fast food order from Jack In the Box. She even celebrated her 21st birthday years back with a Jack in the Box "cake," which was literally just a pile of tacos on a plate.