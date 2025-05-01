The Unexpected Cult Following Of Jack In The Box Tacos
There are some famous fast food items that people understandably love, like Ina Garten's affection for In-N-Out burgers and practically everything from Culver's. But there are also some polarizing things out there that have developed a cult following.
One of these items is the deep fried tacos from Jack in the Box. Some people adore them, while others absolutely despise them. And they're simple, too — they're deep-fried corn tortillas filled with a vaguely meat-like paste, American cheese, shredded lettuce, and taco sauce. If that description doesn't rev your engine, I'm not sure what will. It also doesn't hurt that they're cheap: You can get two tacos for $0.99, which means that broke teenagers and people scraping up couch change can afford them.
I'm all about enjoying things you love with no shame, but many people liken these things as their own guilty pleasure, including a few celebrities. Megan Markle, who recently said she enjoys them on her new cooking show, "With Love, Megan." Markle's attachment to Jack in the Box tacos has the tinge of nostalgia, since her mother was a big fan. Selena Gomez also likes the tacos as part of her ideal fast food order from Jack In the Box. She even celebrated her 21st birthday years back with a Jack in the Box "cake," which was literally just a pile of tacos on a plate.
Jack in the Box taco sales are no joke
It'd be one thing if Jack in the Box taco sales were a hit among a select few, but the sales numbers show that these things are serious business. Back in 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported a shocking statistic: The fast food chain sold 554 million tacos a year. In fact, it was Jack in the Box' best-selling item, but even devotees had mixed feelings about the fact that they enjoyed them: One fan quoted as saying, "I must have more. This is vile and amazing."
Though Jack in the Box claims that their burgers are their top-selling item, it'd be hard to dethrone their tacos as their most popular item. In 2019, Jack in the Box tested a mini version of those tacos which came 15 to an order, and they proved to be so popular that they earned a permanent place on the menu a year later. Jack in the Box has also stepped on Taco Bell's turf by releasing a spicy red version of its larger Monster Tacos as a limited-time-only item. Other chains have taken notice of the taco's popularity, as Burger King has its own nearly identical version with its Crispy Tacos. You already know how the saying about imitation and flattery goes, right?