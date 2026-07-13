The Strict Guidelines Chick-Fil-A Employees Allegedly Must Follow When Making Milkshakes

When you think about Chick-fil-A, you may think of a great many things — its delicious chicken sandwiches, refusal to open on Sundays, and that one time the entire state of Vermont had beef with it (explaining why the state has no Chick-fil-A locations) — but you may not think about its milkshakes. It's a chicken restaurant, after all, so its desserts may seem a bit ancillary. (Heck, even Shake Shack isn't really known for its shakes these days.) But they're popular enough that Chick-fil-A employees apparently have the recipes for them drilled into their heads. (Figuratively, anyway.)

Each milkshake recipe has a strict set of proportions that staff have to follow, according to self-proclaimed Chick-fil-A workers on Reddit. Employees allegedly have to pour in enough shake base to reach certain lines inside the cup, and they have to pump in the ingredients and toppings so that each milkshake is just so. Is it fussy? Yes, maybe a little bit. Does that mean we're complaining? Heck no. We just wish its chicken nuggets had the same level of uniformity, with fewer ugly bald patches. (But then again, we can cover those up by dipping them in Chick-fil-A sauce.)