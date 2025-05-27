Chick-Fil-A Employees Can't Stand When You Order Milkshakes Like This
Despite Chick-fil-A being among the best fast food chains to work at, employees of the Georgia chain have as many customer-based frustrations as any other fast food employee dealing with hundreds of customers each day. However, one annoyance unique to Chick-fil-A's staff relates to the chain's milkshakes. While you might think I'm talking about requests for Chick-fil-A's customized banana chocolate milkshake, it's actually requests from customers for large milkshakes, which have been discontinued since 2021, that drive employees crazy.
This frustration among Chick-fil-A workers came up in a 2022 Reddit thread posted to the r/ChickFilAWorkers community. Staff members vented about the request, acknowledging that they often don't know what to do when asked for a large milkshake. Even more so, the employees expressed annoyance with customers who would get upset with them over the lack of large milkshakes available at the chain. "It's all fun and games until they come to the window and get pissed at that person," one comment in the Reddit thread said. "[They say] 'THIS IS A LARGE??' and then I have to say 'no ma'am, we only have one size.'"
Why Chick-Fil-A only offers one size for its milkshakes
Chick-fil-A's removal of large milkshakes came as a result of the chain wanting to streamline the menu, or, as the Chick-fil-A website says, to "continue to serve quality food as efficiently as possible, and to make room for future menu items." This choice has proven to be a double-edged sword for the chain. While it has reduced the wait time for customers who order milkshakes, it's also led to outrage among fans who are left wanting more; this backlash has even led to an online petition begging Chick-fil-A to bring back large shakes.
However, looking back at what the options were like before the large milkshake option was removed, it's hard to say there's a massive difference between what's offered. Chick-fil-A never had an elaborate, Starbucks-style size chart for its specialty drinks and instead only sold 16-ounce and 20-ounce milkshakes. This relatively small difference in size was criticized heavily when both were still available to purchase, and has led some customers to see the menu change as fairly harmless in the grand scheme of things.