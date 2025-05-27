Chick-Fil-A Employees Can't Stand When You Order Milkshakes Like This

Despite Chick-fil-A being among the best fast food chains to work at, employees of the Georgia chain have as many customer-based frustrations as any other fast food employee dealing with hundreds of customers each day. However, one annoyance unique to Chick-fil-A's staff relates to the chain's milkshakes. While you might think I'm talking about requests for Chick-fil-A's customized banana chocolate milkshake, it's actually requests from customers for large milkshakes, which have been discontinued since 2021, that drive employees crazy.

This frustration among Chick-fil-A workers came up in a 2022 Reddit thread posted to the r/ChickFilAWorkers community. Staff members vented about the request, acknowledging that they often don't know what to do when asked for a large milkshake. Even more so, the employees expressed annoyance with customers who would get upset with them over the lack of large milkshakes available at the chain. "It's all fun and games until they come to the window and get pissed at that person," one comment in the Reddit thread said. "[They say] 'THIS IS A LARGE??' and then I have to say 'no ma'am, we only have one size.'"