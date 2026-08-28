4 Best Cheeses You Can Buy At Costco, Hands Down

I have a confession to make: I'm a cheddar snob. Sure, I'll eat the waxy American stuff. I'll even enjoy it melted in the middle of a super crispy grilled cheese or browned almost to a burn atop a shepherd's pie. But given the choice, I'm looking for something very specific in my aged, English-style hard cheese, so you can trust me when I say that when it comes to cheddar, Costco delivers.

Kirkland Signature Coastal Rugged, Mature English Cheddar is so good, in fact, it comes with a warning. The front of the package notes: "You may encounter a characteristic 'crunch' when you bite into Coastal." It then explains that calcium crystals sometimes form while cheddar ages, and since this cheese has been maturing for 15 months it will probably contain some. As all real cheddar heads know, these crystals are a good sign! They're indicative of high quality cheese that's been aged in the proper environment, and the added crunch complements the crumbly texture.

Personally, I like an even more intense cheddar, but if you're not used to the extra-mature stuff it could be considered a chemical weapon. This rugged cheddar is approachable while still displaying all those "real cheddar" features. It's sharp, full-bodied, and melts really well. (I like it on toast with a thin layer of umami Marmite or Vegemite and salty butter.)

Kirkland Signature Coastal Rugged, Mature English Cheddar is priced at $8.73 per pound at Costco.