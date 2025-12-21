Why Martha Stewart Wants You To Serve Grilled Cheese At Your Next Party

If I say "grilled cheese", what does it make you think about? Hot tomato soup? Childhood lunches? Sophisticated parties? That last one might seem a curveball, but Martha Stewart insists that grilled cheese is the perfect food for an unforgettable soiree. And it actually makes a lot of sense. After all, the nation's favorite home maker never serves snacks at her parties, insisting on a meal or hors d'oeuvres instead, and grilled cheese can be either.

But Martha's genius goes deeper than this. In an episode of her TV show, "Martha Stewart," she says, "Setting up a grilled cheese bar at your next party is sure to be a hit," noting the enduring popularity of the cheesy toasted sandwich. "This is how I would set up a simple grilled cheese bar," Stewart says, before talking through the ingredients in front of her, which include sliced breads, sliced cheeses, bacon, pickles, various chopped vegetables, condiments like mayo and mustard, and butter. In addition, she suggests sliced pear, anchovies, and fig jam, which might be simple in the Stewart house, but are considered pretty fancy in mine! And that's kind of the point — a grilled cheese bar can be whatever you want it to be, and it allows your guests choice too. Partygoers young and old can snack on something simple as they circulate, or build an elaborate, cheesy meal, complete with figs.

Of course, you're not limited to Stewart's suggestions, either. Keep things affordable by buying sliced bread and gruyere, and add anything you happen to have that works well with cheese and bread. Whatever you do, your guests will probably have a great time, because who doesn't love a grilled cheese?