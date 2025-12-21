Why Martha Stewart Wants You To Serve Grilled Cheese At Your Next Party
If I say "grilled cheese", what does it make you think about? Hot tomato soup? Childhood lunches? Sophisticated parties? That last one might seem a curveball, but Martha Stewart insists that grilled cheese is the perfect food for an unforgettable soiree. And it actually makes a lot of sense. After all, the nation's favorite home maker never serves snacks at her parties, insisting on a meal or hors d'oeuvres instead, and grilled cheese can be either.
But Martha's genius goes deeper than this. In an episode of her TV show, "Martha Stewart," she says, "Setting up a grilled cheese bar at your next party is sure to be a hit," noting the enduring popularity of the cheesy toasted sandwich. "This is how I would set up a simple grilled cheese bar," Stewart says, before talking through the ingredients in front of her, which include sliced breads, sliced cheeses, bacon, pickles, various chopped vegetables, condiments like mayo and mustard, and butter. In addition, she suggests sliced pear, anchovies, and fig jam, which might be simple in the Stewart house, but are considered pretty fancy in mine! And that's kind of the point — a grilled cheese bar can be whatever you want it to be, and it allows your guests choice too. Partygoers young and old can snack on something simple as they circulate, or build an elaborate, cheesy meal, complete with figs.
Of course, you're not limited to Stewart's suggestions, either. Keep things affordable by buying sliced bread and gruyere, and add anything you happen to have that works well with cheese and bread. Whatever you do, your guests will probably have a great time, because who doesn't love a grilled cheese?
The logistics of hosting a grilled cheese party
You can adapt your grilled cheese party based on the season in which you're hosting and the size of your event. If it's cold out, build your bar in the kitchen. In summer, take it outside — grilled cheeses are so simple they can easily cook on the grill, or even on a sturdy camp stove. Build the bar a little like you would a good charcuterie board, laying everything out on plates and cutting boards, and decanting that Duke's Mayonnaise (and other condiments) into ramekins or small bowls or glasses.
You will need a good skillet, of course, or a couple if you're hosting a lot of people. Keeping the skillet at the right temperature is also key to a great grilled cheese, and safety is pretty important at a social event, so you might want to have a head cook, or at the very least, a grilled cheese monitor watching over the skillet. Keep an eye on fillings and frequently top them up if there are more than a handful of guests. The grilled cheese station will probably be the heart and soul of the party.
Finally, whether you keep it basic and affordable, or go all-out with conserves, hot sauces, and stinky French brie, the simplicity of a grilled cheese bar will give you more time to think about things like music, decor, and drink pairings. After all, Martha Stewart understands that the details count when you want to elevate a party, even if it's built around a classic like grilled cheese.
Grilled cheese inspiration, from Martha Stewart and beyond
The logistics of the party are one thing, but what about the actual sandwiches? While you can absolutely let people have free reign when it comes to picking ingredients, as the patron saint of all party hosts, Martha Stewart is happy to provide suggestions for great grilled cheeses.
In her grown-up grilled cheese bar video, Stewart puts together two sandwiches. The first is simple, with mustard, tomatoes, bacon, and what she describes as a lot of cheddar cheese, on sourdough bread. The second isn't any more difficult to make, but might suit a more sophisticated palette; it contains fig jam, thin sliced pear, and nutty gruyere. For a fall gathering, Stewart would probably suggest offering canned pumpkin at your grilled cheese bar, as she likes to give her toasties a festive twist with the ingredient.
Whether you use Stewart's ideas or formulate your own, if you really want to impress your guests you could write up recipe cards or suggested menus. These will cost almost nothing, while making you look like you might just have a future as a party planner. If you don't want to be prescriptive about what should go in people's sandwiches, you could also provide easy tips for a great grilled cheese. Most of these are Martha Stewart approved — she insists on adding butter or mayo to the outside of the bread, and would never flip a sandwich until the first side is browned and the cheese is melty.