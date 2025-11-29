The Canned Ingredient Martha Stewart Uses To Make Grilled Cheese Taste Like Fall

Is your freezer basically a morgue for half-finished ingredients you were 'planning to use soon?' Don't worry, there are plenty of ways to incorporate pumpkin puree into everyday meals before it's past its best. With a little planning, you could even get through it in one soup-and-sandwich lunch; canned pumpkin works great blended or stirred into many favorite winter soups, curries, or chilis. It's also the main ingredient in this spiced pumpkin soup. Yes, it's a lot of pumpkin, but if you can't gourd-max in fall, when can you?

If you want to take things a little more slowly with the pumpkin puree, you can store it in the fridge for three to four days after opening and use it across a few meals. Incorporate the puree into dinners by blending with ricotta for a near-instant pasta sauce, for example. The rich sauce would be great with sage too, if you have a few leaves leftover. If you're an overnight oats or hot oatmeal person, use the pumpkin as a breakfast mix-in. It could also be chucked into a smoothie or protein shake, as it goes really well with other common liquid-breakfast ingredients like peanut butter and banana.

Finally, bakers can add pumpkin puree to the butter, cinnamon, and sugar inside cinnamon rolls or throw some into pancake or waffle batter for an extra soft crumb. Don't make too many plans for your leftover pumpkin, though. Once you've tried Martha Stewart's fall grilled cheese, you might want six more.