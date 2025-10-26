The Only Food Martha Stewart Trusts On Airplanes Breaks The Most Basic Rule

Martha Stewart is known for many things, but her relatable taste is not one of them. The celebrity chef's state-of-the-art oven comes with a five-figure price tag, and even her favorite pizza topping is bougie. As such, it's hardly a surprise that Stewart's go-to airplane food isn't exactly down-to-earth. In a 2017 interview, the homemaking maven told The New York Times that she prefers to pack her own high-quality, appetizing provisions to enjoy on long flights — she might bring, for example, a smoked salmon sandwich on seven-grain bread, a tabbouleh salad, homemade yogurt with applesauce, or hard-boiled eggs (made with eggs from her very own chickens, naturally).

There's a lot to unpack here, but let's start with the obvious — fish and hard-boiled eggs are two of the foods that are unacceptable on airplanes, period. The eggs are both smelly and messy to peel, and pretty much any form of seafood is off the table for similarly odorous reasons.

Beyond that, we're not sure if bringing homemade yogurt on an airplane is impressive or slightly unhinged. It is worth noting that in the same article, Stewart divulged that she never travels without at least three iPads, so perhaps the provocative nature of her go-to airplane food is no coincidence.