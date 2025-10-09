Aspiring Martha Stewarts Can Copy Her Kitchen With This State-Of-The-Art Appliance 

From her countless picture-perfect and seemingly effortless entertaining spreads to whipping up the fluffiest blueberry pancakes with a secret ingredient, Martha Stewart is a culinary inspiration for millions of home cooks. The homemaking maven has built a career on aspiration, and naturally, her kitchen appliances are no exception. The gorgeously restored kitchen in the Maple House, a ranch-style farmhouse on Stewart's 156-acre Westchester property, includes many enviable features, such as a stunning collection of copper cookware (which professional chefs love). However, one of the most outstanding and jealousy-inducing elements is her state-of-the-art oven. Stewart's in-wall oven unit is enough to spark kitchen appliance lust in even those of us who can't remember the last time we turned on an oven.

Stewart's double oven setup includes a dropdown lower oven and an upper oven with swinging French doors, giving her plenty of space to cook up an impressive Sunday breakfast spread for her employees, as she loves to do. The French doors on the upper oven are ideal for easily and safely opening without the risk of burning an arm on the open door — a feature that anyone who's seared an elbow pulling a frozen pizza from the oven can surely appreciate. What's more, the convenient height of the stacked double oven means there's no need to stoop down every time you want to check on your enhanced banana bread à la Martha Stewart.