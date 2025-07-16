The Sunday Breakfast Spread Martha Stewart Makes For Her Employees
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Martha Stewart lives on her 156-acre farm in bougie Bedford, New York. In addition to growing countless fruits and vegetables, she also raises animals and maintains the seven houses that sit on the property. While it might seem like the entertaining titan could do all of this on her own, she doesn't. She employs a whole team to keep everything running efficiently. This includes personnel for the stables, the grounds, and security. Stewart doesn't just spread impressive tables and meals for the sake of cameras and photoshoots, she loves to entertain her team as well. She told People that she hosts her employees for Sunday brunch.
In true Martha Stewart fashion, her menu includes homemade treats she makes in her sprawling kitchen. In addition to cappuccinos and freshly squeezed juices, her Sunday brunches include homemade yogurt, honey from her beehives, scrambled eggs, and muffins or biscuits. After a half hour of eating and talking about the state of the farm, everyone goes back to work with full bellies.
Sunday breakfast is presumably a treat for Stewart herself as well, since her typical everyday breakfast differs from this spread. She's revealed in the past that a typical breakfast includes sourdough toast with avocado plus a cappuccino and green juice made from the fruits and veggies on her farm.
Host breakfast like Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart admits she enjoys entertaining over breakfast because, once it's over, you have the rest of the day to yourself. By using her Sunday breakfast menu as inspiration, you can just easily whip up a quick but delicious meal for your own crowd. The muffins and biscuits can be prepared ahead of time and set aside until it's time to serve. Stewart puts scrambled eggs on these baked goods, so take this into consideration when you choose your recipe. Biscuits can be made with buttermilk, fresh herbs, or cheddar cheese and will taste delicious with eggs on top. As muffins go, try cornbread muffins or English muffins.
No one expects you to make your own yogurt like Stewart does, so you can go ahead and buy some fantastic yogurts at the store. Plain French or Greek yogurts are good choices. As far as the honey goes, seek out local honey unless you have your own beehives in your backyard. You can bet that Stewart is using organic eggs from her own chickens when she cooks breakfast, but you can use whichever eggs you like best. As it is, farm fresh eggs don't necessarily taste better than store bought ones.
For the cappuccinos and fresh juices, you might be pleased to know you don't need an espresso machine or a fancy juicer to make them. Cappuccinos can come together with espresso (you can make it from instant or in a Moka pot) and warm milk thickened with a milk frother. You can make DIY juices by blitzing seasonal fruit in a blender and straining the pulp out through cheesecloth.