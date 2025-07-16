The Sunday Breakfast Spread Martha Stewart Makes For Her Employees

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart lives on her 156-acre farm in bougie Bedford, New York. In addition to growing countless fruits and vegetables, she also raises animals and maintains the seven houses that sit on the property. While it might seem like the entertaining titan could do all of this on her own, she doesn't. She employs a whole team to keep everything running efficiently. This includes personnel for the stables, the grounds, and security. Stewart doesn't just spread impressive tables and meals for the sake of cameras and photoshoots, she loves to entertain her team as well. She told People that she hosts her employees for Sunday brunch.

In true Martha Stewart fashion, her menu includes homemade treats she makes in her sprawling kitchen. In addition to cappuccinos and freshly squeezed juices, her Sunday brunches include homemade yogurt, honey from her beehives, scrambled eggs, and muffins or biscuits. After a half hour of eating and talking about the state of the farm, everyone goes back to work with full bellies.

Sunday breakfast is presumably a treat for Stewart herself as well, since her typical everyday breakfast differs from this spread. She's revealed in the past that a typical breakfast includes sourdough toast with avocado plus a cappuccino and green juice made from the fruits and veggies on her farm.