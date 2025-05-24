The One Kitchen Appliance Martha Stewart Urges People To Splurge On
When it comes to curating the perfect kitchen, Martha Stewart has probably seen, tested, and baked it all. From her vintage copper pots to her Japanese-style chef's knives, the lifestyle mogul has had her pick of high-end gear for decades now. She's also the OG when it comes to re-using Mason jars for both picnics and kitchen storage. But when asked which kitchen appliance is worth splurging on, her answer was surprisingly practical: the oven.
"Save up your money to buy the best oven that you can afford because having a really, really good oven is so essential to being successful in the kitchen," Stewart told Frederic magazine. That's right, the queen of home entertaining and flawless baking says your oven is the one appliance where you shouldn't cut corners. As someone who has built a career on picture-perfect roasts and delicate soufflés, she certainly knows a thing or two about the importance of precise, dependable heat.
Stewart would also concur that cooking and baking are equal parts art and science. And in science, precision matters. A high-quality oven delivers even heat, accurate temperature control, and consistent results every time. There's no more stressing about mysterious hot spots or playing guessing games on temperature. Inferior ovens, on the other hand, struggle with heat distribution, which can lead to uneven cooking. Whether you're roasting a lemon curd-glazed chicken to crispy-skinned perfection or baking a batch of delicate macarons, your oven is the backbone of the process.
An investment that pays off
It's no secret that Martha Stewart is a perfectionist when it comes to baking. From towering layer cakes to creamy lemon bars, many of her recipes demand a reliable oven. Why? Because baking is the ultimate test of an oven's accuracy. Even a 10- or 15-degree discrepancy can mean the difference between golden croissants and dense, disappointing dough.
Stewart is estimated to have more than ten kitchens at her disposal, spread around her various properties in Manhattan, upstate New York, Connecticut, and Maine. So she certainly is no stranger to researching and buying great ovens. She frames her ovens as a long-term investment. Unlike trendier appliances that come and go (air fryers, panini presses, or electric pasta makers), your oven is a staple you'll use nearly every day. A high-quality model can last decades, particularly if it's properly maintained. Over time, the cost-per-use makes even the most expensive oven feel like a worthy splurge.
Plus, a top-notch oven can actually help you save money in the long run. With better energy efficiency, faster preheating, and more consistent results, you're not only reducing food waste from failed recipes but also cutting down on energy bills. Just be sure you don't make any of these oven mistakes once you've invested in a good one. If you're remodeling your kitchen or debating where to allocate your appliance budget, take it from Stewart and splurge on the oven. To quote a true Martha-ism, "It's a good thing."