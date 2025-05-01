13 Oven Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Food (And Oven)

While microwaves and air fryers offer speed and convenience, conventional ovens still reign supreme when it comes to the preparation of certain dishes. From whipping up crusty bread to cooking pork roast with maximum crackling crunch, the consistent, even heat of conventional ovens is hard to beat. In addition, their range of settings can give home chefs greater control over baking, broiling, and roasting.

But just like any other kitchen appliance, ovens are only as effective as the person behind the controls. After all, even the most high-tech oven can ruin a dish if used incorrectly. Luckily, mastering a few essential oven basics can stop you from unwittingly serving up a disappointing dinner. All it takes is a little know-how and adjustments to your cooking routine.

Whether you are a seasoned home chef or a complete newbie, knowing the most common oven pitfalls can improve your cooking game and extend the lifespan of your appliance. With this in mind, check out our roundup of everyday blunders that could be ruining both your dishes and oven.