How A Self-Cleaning Oven Actually Works

Though it isn't a feature people use often, some ovens come equipped with a button labeled "self-clean." If you're not familiar with this function, no, little magical gnomes don't come out of nowhere and start scrubbing off the layers of oil and grime in your oven once you press it. Instead, your oven door will automatically lock, and your oven will start blasting the heat, some going all the way up anywhere between 800 to 900 degrees Fahrenheit. The door locks for safety purposes; when the cycle is complete and the oven cools down to a safe temperature, it'll unlock on its own.

The high heat incinerates the errant chunks and residues inside your appliance and turns them into soot or ash, which ideally makes cleaning easier. As you can imagine, this process can emit a fair amount of smoke, so you'll want to make sure your oven's vents aren't obstructed, and it's best to open the windows and doors just to let the smell out. Nobody wants furniture or carpet that smells like burnt food! You'll then be able to simply clean out the oven using a rag and some light cleaning solution rather than an oven spray. Oven cleaning sprays can be quite caustic, releasing fumes and potentially even causing chemical burns.