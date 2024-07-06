Scraping Melted Plastic From Your Oven Is Easier Than You'd Think

The problem of space in the kitchen is real for many people. That might mean that your oven pulls double duty as both a place to cook bacon and an additional storage option in the off hours. At current, my oven is the home for my vast archive of baking sheets (cooling racks in the broiler, naturally). If you're like me, it's a common mistake to completely forget your oven's dual role until after you've already preheated it to 425 degrees. If you've used that space to store Tupperware or any other plastic kitchen items, chances are the result is a nasty pile of melted chemicals that smells awful and looks even worse.

The first thing to know is that you should stay calm. Scraping that plastic out of your oven is not only possible — it's easier than you think. For most ovens, you can just cool down the plastic with ice to solidify it, then use a sharp tool to scrape most of it off. You'll need little more than everyday kitchen tools and cleaners to finish the job, and in no time your oven will be plastic-free and ready to resume its role as your kitchen's most hazardous multi-purpose space.