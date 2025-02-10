Never Line Your Oven With Aluminum Foil, Here's Why

Avoiding foil lining in the oven also means no foil on the racks as well. This can cause the same airflow issues that come with lining the bottom of the oven. That includes airflow restrictions, uneven heat distribution, and an increase in the risk of starting a fire. Because aluminum foil's heat tolerance isn't actually all that high, it could melt to the racks and cause damage that way. It can also scratch the porcelain finish inside ovens as the foil-wrapped racks are slid in and out of the oven. Foil can tear easily and acidic foods can destroy them, so certain food can also damage them. This will lead to spills at the bottom of the oven despite the efforts spent wrapping foil on the racks.

Lining the oven with foil is never the answer to preventing spills in the oven. There are other ways to assist even the clumsiest of cooks. The first tip is to place the pies, cakes or casseroles on a baking sheet and then put the baking sheet into the oven (sheet pans are easier to clean than the inside of an oven).

Another tip is to watch the way you fill your dishes. Overfilling a pan and trying to place it into the oven is a common cause for spills. Cooks underestimate how much the liquid in a dish expands while cooking. Underfill the dish slightly to ensure there's no spillover. Preventing spills on a dish-by-dish basis is a lot easier on your oven.