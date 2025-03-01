What's The Difference Between Parchment Paper And Wax Paper?

Wax paper may not be oven-safe, but it still has plenty of practical uses in the kitchen. Because of its nonstick and moisture-resistant properties, it's great for food prep and storage. You can use wax paper to separate burger patties or wrap sandwiches. It's also perfect for lining countertops when dipping chocolates or making candy.

One of wax paper's best uses is for keeping things neat. If you're sifting flour, grating cheese, or zesting citrus, placing a sheet underneath helps catch any mess, making cleanup much easier. It's also commonly used to line baking sheets when freezing foods like cookie dough balls or fresh fruit — just be sure to transfer them to an airtight container once frozen.

Wax paper is also useful for storing delicate foods. If you're stacking pancakes, cookies, or even fragile pastries, placing a sheet of wax paper between layers prevents them from clumping together. Some people even use wax paper to roll out pie dough or pizza dough as this can prevent it from tearing or clinging to the rolling pin. Since wax paper is more affordable than parchment paper, it's also a good option for short-term food storage, like wrapping leftovers before sealing them in plastic bags.