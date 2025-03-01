What's The Difference Between Parchment Paper And Wax Paper?
If you've ever found yourself staring at a roll of wax paper and a roll of parchment paper, wondering which one to grab, you're not alone. The main difference between the two is simple: Parchment paper is heat-resistant and can go in the oven, while wax paper cannot.
Wax paper is coated with a thin layer of paraffin or soy wax, which prevents sticking and moisture absorption. However, because the wax can melt at high temperatures wax paper should never be used in the oven. Parchment paper is treated with silicone, making it nonstick and heat-resistant, so it's perfect for baking. This makes parchment paper more versatile in general as it can do the job of wax paper but can also be used for cooking. Not hating on wax paper — it has its place, too — but I prefer to use parchment most of the time.
When to use wax paper
Wax paper may not be oven-safe, but it still has plenty of practical uses in the kitchen. Because of its nonstick and moisture-resistant properties, it's great for food prep and storage. You can use wax paper to separate burger patties or wrap sandwiches. It's also perfect for lining countertops when dipping chocolates or making candy.
One of wax paper's best uses is for keeping things neat. If you're sifting flour, grating cheese, or zesting citrus, placing a sheet underneath helps catch any mess, making cleanup much easier. It's also commonly used to line baking sheets when freezing foods like cookie dough balls or fresh fruit — just be sure to transfer them to an airtight container once frozen.
Wax paper is also useful for storing delicate foods. If you're stacking pancakes, cookies, or even fragile pastries, placing a sheet of wax paper between layers prevents them from clumping together. Some people even use wax paper to roll out pie dough or pizza dough as this can prevent it from tearing or clinging to the rolling pin. Since wax paper is more affordable than parchment paper, it's also a good option for short-term food storage, like wrapping leftovers before sealing them in plastic bags.
When to use parchment paper
While wax paper needs to be kept away from heat, parchment paper is a baker's best friend. It's perfect for lining baking sheets as it prevents food from sticking without requiring extra grease or cooking spray. Whether you're making cookies, roasting vegetables, or baking fish, parchment paper promotes even cooking and makes serving up a dream.
It's also ideal for steaming food using the en papillote method, where ingredients are wrapped in parchment paper and baked. The heat resistance allows the paper to trap steam while remaining intact. This makes it a great tool for cooking delicate proteins like salmon or chicken breasts. Parchment paper can even be used as a makeshift lid for pots and pans, preventing splattering while allowing steam to escape and offering a perfect poach.
Since parchment paper is moisture-resistant, it works just as well for freezing food or lining countertops for prep work as wax paper does. While it is slightly pricier, its ability to handle both cold temperatures and high heat makes it the ultimate kitchen staple for home cooks to stock up on.