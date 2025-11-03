How Martha Stewart Turns A Bottle Of Coke Into A Refreshing Summer Treat

We haven't doubted Martha Stewart before, and we're not about to start now. There's a reason why she remains such a trusted voice when it comes to homemaking: after parlaying a successful catering business into a media empire, there simply is nobody we'd rather turn to for help in the kitchen or around the house. (We'd even put up with her beloved onion sandwiches, if she asked.) So when she tells you how to make granita with just a bottle of Coca-Cola, why not listen to her and prepare it for yourself on a hot day?

If you've ever tried to superfreeze a bottle of Coke so that it turns into an instant slushie when you pour it out, this works with kind of the same principle — except much easier. Stewart urges you to simply pour the Coke (she uses a liter bottle) into a container you can put in the freezer. She uses a glass baking dish, but you can use a bowl if that's what you have on hand. Put the container in the freezer, and after half an hour, use a fork to scrape and fluff the frozen Coke mixture. Then, freeze it again and repeat the process until it's nice and soft and delicious-looking. Martha Stewart, being Martha Stewart, puts her granita in a fancy little glass and adds a dollop of whipped cream on top, but you can do whatever you like with it.