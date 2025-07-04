How To Turn Your Favorite Drink Into A Frozen Slushie This Summer

You see them in movie theaters, bowling alleys, and county fairs. You call them Icees, slushies, or (if you're in a 7/11) Slurpees. You savor every flavor you can, from cola to cherry to frosted lemonade. Whatever you call them and whatever you do with them, slushies are a sweet, refreshing rebuke to the sweltering heat of a summer's day. But what if it's too hot to go out? What if you're just not in the mood to step outside? (Outside? In this economy?) Well, don't worry: it may give you a slightly more limited range of flavors, but you can use a couple of ingenious hacks to enjoy a slushie version of your favorite carbonated drink whenever you want.

The easiest and most straightforward way to make a slushie out of your drink goes like this: Get a bottle of the drink, preferably at room temperature, and shake it as thoroughly as possible. We really mean it — you gotta shake it up like Zendaya and Bella Thorne. Then, you put the bottle in the freezer for somewhere between three and three and a half hours. You want the drink to be below freezing, but still liquid rather than solid — the magic number for your freezer is 27 degrees Fahrenheit. (Obviously, how long it takes depends on the size of the bottle and the specifics of your freezer.) Once you take it out, twist open the cap to release the built-up pressure inside before quickly twisting it shut again, then flip the bottle upside down. And, presto! Within seconds, the contents should freeze into a frothy, bubbly, ice-cold slushie, ready to pour into a glass and slurp up.