Simple Ways Martha Stewart Elevates Any Party
Ain't no party like a Martha Stewart party, because she pays attention to all the small things. The goal for Stewart's parties is for everyone to have a good time and feel comfortable, two ideas that go hand in hand. "Pay attention to your guests. Interact with them. Feed them fine food and wine," Stewart said in a Reddit AMA when asked about her top three rules for hosting. That means she might greet you at the holiday party with a boozy homemade eggnog or her drink of choice, an iced tea with lemon, on warm days. To be the host with the most, you'll need to make introductions so no one feels left out. Be prepared to shake hands, hug a few necks, and keep your mental Rolodex sharp.
That same spirit flows into the kitchen, where Stewart views it as an extension of the party and part of the fun, rather than a space to keep people away from. Guests are often encouraged to hover and soak up a tip or two from the legend and lend a hand, so at your parties, encourage guests to stir a pot while they chat and catch up. While the menu should feel elevated, Stewart favors foods that can be prepared ahead of time, so you're never in a scramble. If it's her favorite summer barbecue item — a hot dog — she'll have all the toppings ready to go, or that's a simple task a guest could take on.
Party details that match the season
Think of your hosting approach as balanced, thoughtful, relaxed, and inviting. The host sets the tone, and that's what puts her parties above the rest.
Another Martha Stewart staple is letting the season guide the menu; you won't catch her serving premade snacks. Around Easter in 2025, she told Well+Good that she likes to make "gorgeous springtime food" for her gatherings, such as asparagus and artichokes to pair with a main course like lamb. Whatever you see that's fresh at your local farmers' market is what you should build your menu around, whether that means tomatoes at the height of summer, hearty greens and carrots in fall, or Brussels sprouts and cabbage in the winter. Desserts follow the main course, with added quick bites like fine chocolates to crunch while you're hanging out. Strawberry shortcake at a winter party, not so much, but snow cream in the holiday season hits the spot.
The same thinking applies to décor. Stewart shines best with the little things, such as soft linen settings in the warm summer months, hand-painted eggs in the spring, pumpkins and gourds in the fall, and evergreens in the winter. With her tips, you're sure to elevate your get-together, but we're all just striving to reach her level of detail.