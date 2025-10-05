Simple Ways Martha Stewart Elevates Any Party

Ain't no party like a Martha Stewart party, because she pays attention to all the small things. The goal for Stewart's parties is for everyone to have a good time and feel comfortable, two ideas that go hand in hand. "Pay attention to your guests. Interact with them. Feed them fine food and wine," Stewart said in a Reddit AMA when asked about her top three rules for hosting. That means she might greet you at the holiday party with a boozy homemade eggnog or her drink of choice, an iced tea with lemon, on warm days. To be the host with the most, you'll need to make introductions so no one feels left out. Be prepared to shake hands, hug a few necks, and keep your mental Rolodex sharp.

That same spirit flows into the kitchen, where Stewart views it as an extension of the party and part of the fun, rather than a space to keep people away from. Guests are often encouraged to hover and soak up a tip or two from the legend and lend a hand, so at your parties, encourage guests to stir a pot while they chat and catch up. While the menu should feel elevated, Stewart favors foods that can be prepared ahead of time, so you're never in a scramble. If it's her favorite summer barbecue item — a hot dog — she'll have all the toppings ready to go, or that's a simple task a guest could take on.