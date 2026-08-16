10 Hands-Down Best New Costco Deli Items Of 2026 (So Far)

The Costco deli is a great solution for easy dishes that land somewhere between home cooked and a TV dinner. They're prepared meals, snacks, and sandwiches that cost a little more than what you'd pay for just the ingredients, but they're convenient, come in large quantities, and are made with real food. A platter of croissant sandwiches takes the work out of feeding a crowd, for example, while bean, quinoa, and grain salads make a quick, hearty lunch and take-and-bake dishes make effortless dinners and side dishes. There's something that fits almost everyone's preferences at the Costco deli, and the choices have gotten even better in 2026.

New and returning items are always moving through Costco's deli section. The membership warehouse uses what's called a "treasure hunt strategy" to maintain inventory, constantly rotating non-essentials to create a surprise selection for customers. Costco just brought back this deli wrap, for instance, and you should try these five Costco foods before summer ends.

The new food items at Costco in 2026 in general have had a high-protein focus. Functional snacks and drinks have also been added to shelves, as well as nostalgic comfort foods, including Costco's new cookie sundae flavor that has customers running to the food court. Some of the best new Costco items of 2026 so far, however, can be found in the deli.