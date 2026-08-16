10 Hands-Down Best New Costco Deli Items Of 2026 (So Far)
The Costco deli is a great solution for easy dishes that land somewhere between home cooked and a TV dinner. They're prepared meals, snacks, and sandwiches that cost a little more than what you'd pay for just the ingredients, but they're convenient, come in large quantities, and are made with real food. A platter of croissant sandwiches takes the work out of feeding a crowd, for example, while bean, quinoa, and grain salads make a quick, hearty lunch and take-and-bake dishes make effortless dinners and side dishes. There's something that fits almost everyone's preferences at the Costco deli, and the choices have gotten even better in 2026.
New and returning items are always moving through Costco's deli section. The membership warehouse uses what's called a "treasure hunt strategy" to maintain inventory, constantly rotating non-essentials to create a surprise selection for customers. Costco just brought back this deli wrap, for instance, and you should try these five Costco foods before summer ends.
The new food items at Costco in 2026 in general have had a high-protein focus. Functional snacks and drinks have also been added to shelves, as well as nostalgic comfort foods, including Costco's new cookie sundae flavor that has customers running to the food court. Some of the best new Costco items of 2026 so far, however, can be found in the deli.
Kirkland Signature Pesto Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls
Costco introduced Kirkland Signature Pesto Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls in January 2026. It's a blend of Trotolle Pasta, Kirkland Signature Italian Basil Pesto, mozzarella pearls, slow-roasted tomatoes, and arugula. The sauce is herby, the arugula is fresh, and the tomatoes provide a great burst of tangy, slow-roasted flavor, customers note. They also say it's a great light lunch or side dish, and it tastes great hot or cold.
Buy Kirkland Signature Pesto Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls for around $6.80 per pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes
In early 2026, Costco released a plate of heat-and-eat beef and mashed potatoes that tastes made-from-scratch. It's in a two-compartment microwavable container labeled Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes. Shoppers have noted the premade meal has a good amount of meat and is very flavorful. "This [is] my dream weeknight girl dinner and a lunch or two later in the week," wrote one Redditor about the deli find.
Buy Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes for around $8.96 per pound at Costco.
Grilled Chipotle Seasoned Chicken
Grilled Chipotle Seasoned Chicken was another early 2026 addition to Costco's inventory. It's a store-bought version of the chicken you get at Chipotle. It's a 2-pound, vacuum-sealed package of fully cooked and diced chicken, seasoned with salt, sugar, smoked paprika, chili pepper, and dehydrated onion. Customers use it as a protein addition to salads, bowls, wraps, and more.
Buy Grilled Chipotle Seasoned Chicken for $13.61 at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Chicken & Grain Bowl with Asian Dressing
If a protein-heavy diet is a priority for you, Costco's new Kirkland Signature Chicken & Grain Bowl with Asian Dressing is a dream come true. It has 20 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving, and it's full of a variety of flavorful ingredients. It's made with romaine lettuce, chicken, pickled red cabbage, edamame, hard-boiled eggs, sweet potatoes, cashews, and an Asian-inspired salad dressing.
Buy Kirkland Signature Chicken & Grain Bowl with Asian Dressing for about $7.93 per pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Beef and Chicken Fajita Kit
Kirkland's Signature Beef and Chicken Fajita Kit puts everything you need for fajita night into the palm of your hand. The kit contains 12 flour tortillas, cilantro lime crema, tomato salsa, fresh peppers and onions, and grilled beef and chicken. Fans like that it simplifies a complicated meal — all you have to do is open the package and heat it up. Reviewers emphasize the meat is tender, the veggies are fresh, and you get a cooking butter in the kit that adds some extra flavor.
Buy the Kirkland Signature Beef and Chicken Fajita Kit for about $7.93 per pound at Costco.
Chicken Pretzel Sandwiches
Costco has taken the idea of its viral pretzel bagels a step further this August, dropping Pretzel Sandwiches in the deli. They're made with thick-sliced deli chicken breast, a little lettuce, and Swiss and sharp cheddar cheeses. Each has a pretzel roll that serves as the bread, and the container comes with a packet of tangy Dijon mayo. The sandwiches are on the smaller side, but customers say they have a satisfying amount of meat and fixings.
Buy a six-count of Chicken Pretzel Sandwiches for around $5.49 per pound at Costco.
Salmon Mango Ceviche with Serrano and Cilantro
In June, Salmon Mango Ceviche with Serrano and Cilantro was discovered at the Costco deli, and fans haven't stopped talking since. They highlight the plentiful amount of salmon in this ceviche, as well as sweet ripe mango and serrano peppers that add a mild heat. Shoppers have rated this poke-style dish a 10/10, and describe the taste as bright and zesty, thanks to a blend of Tajín, Yuzu ponzu, and rice vinegar. Macadamia nuts add some crunch.
Buy Salmon Mango Ceviche with Serrano and Cilantro for about $18.99 per pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Beef Short Rib Ragu with Gnocchi
Kirkland Signature Beef Short Rib Ragu with Gnocchi is everything a ready-to-eat pasta meal should be, according to customers. It's made with red tomato sauce, plenty of large chunks of tender beef short rib, gnocchi pasta, and a layer of parmesan cheese. It's also a great meal to freeze for quick and effortless meals, anytime.
Buy Kirkland Signature Beef Short Rib Ragu with Gnocchi for about $7.93 per pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Thai Chili Wraps with Sweet Chili Sauce
Kirkland Signature Thai Chili Wraps with Sweet Chili Sauce were a springtime addition to the Costco deli for 2026. It's another way to reuse Costco's rotisserie chicken, and it adds flavors of Southeast Asia to the deli section. The four-piece meal is made with tomato tortillas, an Asian-style barbecue sauce, sunflower cream cheese, diced red onions, and a sweet chili sauce. Shoppers love that it's a zero-effort Asian-style barbecue option with a ton of flavor packed in two burrito-style wraps.
Buy Kirkland Signature Thai Chili Wraps with Sweet Chili Sauce for around $7.93 per pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Costco has always had legendary take-and-bake mac and cheese, but it got better in 2026. Kirkland Signature BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon landed in the deli in March. It's made with Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken, cavatappi pasta, barbecue sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles. Reviewers enjoy the ample amount of chicken and cheese in this dish, and note the light barbecue flavor isn't overwhelming.
Buy Kirkland Signature BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon for about $5.10 per pound at Costco.