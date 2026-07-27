Costco's New Cookie Sundae Flavor Has Customers Running To The Food Court

Costco's brought a new flavor of its sundae to the food court and it's bound to satisfy those of you who are big fans of cookies 'n cream. It's called the Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae and it's made with vanilla soft serve ice cream and chocolate syrup with chocolate cookie crumbles on top. It'll run you an affordable $2.99 (the price Costco normally charges for its specialty sundaes) and should go well when paired with a cheap hot dog on a hot summer day.

Some of Costco's more recent sundae flavors have been Strawberry Shortcake and Caramel Churro along with a Double Mint Chocolate sundae. The new sundae does admittedly look pretty good loaded with chocolate syrup and chocolate cookie bits. At the current rate, it's looking like we'll get maybe five new sundae flavors this year, and considering Costco doesn't tinker with its food court items very often this is something to look forward to during your next shopping trip.