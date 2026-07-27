Costco's New Cookie Sundae Flavor Has Customers Running To The Food Court
Costco's brought a new flavor of its sundae to the food court and it's bound to satisfy those of you who are big fans of cookies 'n cream. It's called the Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae and it's made with vanilla soft serve ice cream and chocolate syrup with chocolate cookie crumbles on top. It'll run you an affordable $2.99 (the price Costco normally charges for its specialty sundaes) and should go well when paired with a cheap hot dog on a hot summer day.
Some of Costco's more recent sundae flavors have been Strawberry Shortcake and Caramel Churro along with a Double Mint Chocolate sundae. The new sundae does admittedly look pretty good loaded with chocolate syrup and chocolate cookie bits. At the current rate, it's looking like we'll get maybe five new sundae flavors this year, and considering Costco doesn't tinker with its food court items very often this is something to look forward to during your next shopping trip.
Costco's food court now sells a popular style of coffee drink too
Costco is also selling a new specialty coffee drink called the Cold Brew Mocha Freeze. It's decked out with a mocha syrup swirl and an easygoing creamy coffee base. We recently tried it to see how the Costco frappe stacks up against the Starbucks Frappucino. While the drinks are slightly different from each other (Costco's version comes off as more of a mudslide drink), we surprisingly prefered Costco's version over Starbucks'. It stays emulsified, unlike Starbucks' Frappucino, whose ice tends to separate after a while from the other components of the drink; causing an undesirable grainy texture.
So, if a melting sundae isn't calling your name and you want a bit of a caffeinated kick, you've got another chocolate-flavored choice at the end of your hectic shopping trip at Costco. Hot dogs and slices of classic pizza are good and all, but sometimes a sweet treat hits just right. Plus cookies 'n cream makes for a classic combination that's hard to say no to.