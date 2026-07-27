Costco's Food Court Has Frappes For Half The Cost Of Starbucks — But Are They As Good?

When I first started visiting Starbucks, the Mocha Frappuccino was one of the very first drinks I ordered. It was a great starting place because the drink is billed as basically a chocolate coffee milkshake. I've had my fair share of mochas since then (including the ones my husband makes at home with fresh mocha sauce) and found the mocha taste from this Frappuccino closer to cheap chocolate than anything else. It didn't have that deep, slightly bitter cocoa flavor you get from something like a Ghirardelli or Lindt chocolate. Don't get me wrong; it was enjoyable, and if I didn't have anything to compare it to, I'd probably say that it was pretty delicious. Still, there are better mochas out there. I should note that most Starbucks Mocha Frappuccinos don't come with a drizzle of mocha syrup on top, but my barista went a little overboard and decided to add some to the whipped cream topper. Still, it didn't really impact the flavor and stayed separate from my sipping.

As for texture, Frappuccinos have always struggled with separation, an issue I remember well as a former Starbucks barista. Like any other Frappuccino, this one wasn't immune to this issue, and I noticed it right away. Since the recipe calls for baristas to mix ice, Starbucks' Frappuccino roast, and several ingredients in a blender, it comes out frozen, but with plenty of ice to melt. The texture was similar to that of a smoothie, but still a little icier than I would have liked. So, when it started to separate, I ended up with a drink that tasted and felt more liquefied.