What Makes Starbucks' Frappuccino Roast Special?

Starbucks is known for delicious coffee drinks and a cult following that would go to the ends of the earth to purchase said coffee drinks. One particular fan-favorite is the Frappuccino, but it doesn't contain your average iced coffee base. If you've ever tried to recreate one at home and felt like something tasted different, you're not imagining it.

The missing link is the chain's Frappuccino Roast, a specially crafted coffee blend made just for those ice-blended drinks. Different from brewed coffee, which can taste too acidic or diluted when blended with ice and milk, Frappuccino Roast is formulated to hold its flavor without overpowering the drink's sweet profile. Starbucks confirmed this in an exclusive statement, saying, "Starbucks Frappuccino blended beverages are made with our signature Frappuccino Roast coffee, which is a blend of soluble coffee made from 100% Arabica beans crafted specially for our Frappuccino beverages."

This definitely isn't the same roast you'd get from a standard drip machine. The Frappuccino Roast comes in a concentrated liquid form, stored in pumps behind the counter. Baristas add it directly into the blender, customizing the amount depending on the drink size and the customer's preference. It's cold, strong, and smooth — designed specifically to enhance that creamy, milkshake-meets-coffee Starbucks Frappuccino flavor without the need for hot brewing. This allows for faster prep and a consistent flavor profile in every drink. It's subtle, but crucial to what makes a Frappuccino taste like a Frappuccino.