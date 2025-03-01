Your Bottled Starbucks Frappuccino Deserves A Frozen Boost
If you're a diehard fan of Starbucks products, you've likely treated yourself to one of the fascinatingly-named, Seattle-based coffee chain's signature Frappuccinos. The delicious, store-bought coffee drink is a delicious treat you can put in the refrigerator and enjoy whenever it's convenient. However, some say the Starbucks offering is actually at its best after it's been stored in the freezer.
Now, that's not to say you should put the drink in the freezer for days on end. If you aren't planning on drinking it for a while, your best bet is still likely the fridge since the bottle can crack if it's frozen for too long. That being said, putting your bottled Starbucks Frappuccino in the freezer for a couple of hours (and shaking it heavily before cracking it open), you'll get a beverage that tastes closer to what you'd get if you were to purchase a fresh Frappuccino from your local Starbucks. This upgrade has circulated online for years now but is as timeless as they come.
Other ways to improve bottled Starbucks Frappuccinos
So, when you see a glass bottle sporting Starbucks' iconic logo at the store, know there are a few different ways to customize the drink to your preferences. Beyond just freezing the coffee drink to get that slushy texture, you can also do things like add some whipped cream and chocolate or caramel drizzle to make it look and taste even more similar to the version you'd get at the second-biggest restaurant chain in the entire world.
Alternatively, if you don't have chocolate drizzle at your disposal, adding chocolate chips to your frozen Starbucks Frappuccino — ideally either the Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha flavor — can also further intensify the flavor while still synchronizing well with the texture of the drink. Or, if you're a real dairy aficionado, blending in some eggnog with your Starbucks Frappuccino will give the drink an unforgettable taste regardless of whether or not it's the holiday season.