Your Bottled Starbucks Frappuccino Deserves A Frozen Boost

If you're a diehard fan of Starbucks products, you've likely treated yourself to one of the fascinatingly-named, Seattle-based coffee chain's signature Frappuccinos. The delicious, store-bought coffee drink is a delicious treat you can put in the refrigerator and enjoy whenever it's convenient. However, some say the Starbucks offering is actually at its best after it's been stored in the freezer.

Now, that's not to say you should put the drink in the freezer for days on end. If you aren't planning on drinking it for a while, your best bet is still likely the fridge since the bottle can crack if it's frozen for too long. That being said, putting your bottled Starbucks Frappuccino in the freezer for a couple of hours (and shaking it heavily before cracking it open), you'll get a beverage that tastes closer to what you'd get if you were to purchase a fresh Frappuccino from your local Starbucks. This upgrade has circulated online for years now but is as timeless as they come.