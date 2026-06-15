15 Popular Energy Drinks Ranked By Caffeine Content — Find Out Which Packs The Most

We've all thought about it at some point: How much caffeine can I funnel into my body to ensure that I can get through this day, shift, or all-nighter? Okay, maybe not all of us, but many of us. And it's in those moments that you know coffee alone won't cut it. You need something more. You need an energy drink.

The average cup of coffee contains 96 milligrams of caffeine. Black tea comes in at half that, at 48 milligrams in an 8-ounce serving. Your average cola has 33 milligrams in 8 ounces. In contrast, energy drinks often contain triple, quadruple, or quintuple these amounts.

Let's be clear, though — caffeine consumption should be handled with care. The U.S. government suggests limiting caffeine intake, for adults, to 400 milligrams per day. Otherwise, you could deal with negative side effects such as heart palpitations, high blood pressure, sleep issues, anxiety, nausea, and more. As such, when you're considering just how you'll go about keeping sharp and alert when you need to, pay attention to exactly how much caffeine is in that energy drink that you picked up from the gas station. You might want to avoid drinking more than one. Here are some of the most popular energy drinks available on the market, ranked by caffeine content per serving.