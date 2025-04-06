Here's The Energy Drink With The Most Caffeine

There are times where coffee isn't going to cut it. Even the most sugary, neon-colored sodas, like Mountain Dew, won't help you summit the mountain of procrastinated work you need to tackle by tomorrow. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and you need something that will make you wake up, sit upright, and/or belt out "Ray of Light" like Peter Griffin in that one episode of "Family Guy." You need an energy drink — but which one?

There are the Red Bulls and Monsters of the world, of course, and they'll certainly help you get out of a jam. Red Bull, whose flavor comes from a Thai drink called Krating Daeng, contains 80 milligrams of caffeine per 8.4-ounce can, which is less than the average amount in a cup of coffee, while Rockstar contains 160 mg, albeit in a larger 17-ounce can. But what energy drink has the absolute most caffeine? Well, for a while, it was something called Redline Xtreme, but that's since been discontinued; now, you'll just have to "settle" for several different options, which each have around 300 milligrams per can. We know, we know — we might as well pour you a glass of warm milk and read you a bedtime story, right? (But seriously, folks: be careful going over the 400 mg daily recommended dose of caffeine.)