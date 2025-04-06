Here's The Energy Drink With The Most Caffeine
There are times where coffee isn't going to cut it. Even the most sugary, neon-colored sodas, like Mountain Dew, won't help you summit the mountain of procrastinated work you need to tackle by tomorrow. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and you need something that will make you wake up, sit upright, and/or belt out "Ray of Light" like Peter Griffin in that one episode of "Family Guy." You need an energy drink — but which one?
There are the Red Bulls and Monsters of the world, of course, and they'll certainly help you get out of a jam. Red Bull, whose flavor comes from a Thai drink called Krating Daeng, contains 80 milligrams of caffeine per 8.4-ounce can, which is less than the average amount in a cup of coffee, while Rockstar contains 160 mg, albeit in a larger 17-ounce can. But what energy drink has the absolute most caffeine? Well, for a while, it was something called Redline Xtreme, but that's since been discontinued; now, you'll just have to "settle" for several different options, which each have around 300 milligrams per can. We know, we know — we might as well pour you a glass of warm milk and read you a bedtime story, right? (But seriously, folks: be careful going over the 400 mg daily recommended dose of caffeine.)
The Bang brand is responsible for some of the energy drinks with the most caffeine
Bang Energy Drinks took the crown from Redline Xtreme upon that line being discontinued, but you may not know that Redline Xtreme, which boasted 316 mg of caffeine, was, in fact, a Bang product in its own right. It was discontinued in 2023 after Bang was acquired by Monster Beverage, the same company that produces the aforementioned Monster. But the regular Bang line, with its 300 mg of caffeine, is certainly nothing to sneeze at, and with 11 different flavors, including Wyldin' Watermelon, Rainbow Unicorn, and something called Radical Skadattle (your guess is as good as ours), you have no shortage of options.
Other members of the 300 Club include Celsius Heat, part of the health-conscious Celsius brand; Rockstar Xdurance, an intense, zero-sugar offering from Rockstar (whose regular option has 160 mg of caffeine); and G Fuel, an energy drink marketed specifically towards gamers. Whichever option you may choose, though, we really can't stress enough the need for caution before you reach for those tall, skinny cans: We don't need another Panera Charged Lemonade situation, which resulted in the deaths of two people.